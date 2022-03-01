Apple Seeds Fifth Beta of tvOS 15.4 to Developers

by

Apple today seeded the fifth beta of an upcoming tvOS 15.4 update to developers for testing purposes, with the software coming one week after Apple seeded the fourth tvOS 15.4 beta.

Apple TV tvOS 15 Feature
Developers can download the new tvOS 15.4 beta by downloading a profile onto the ‌Apple TV‌ using Xcode.

tvOS 15.4 adds support for captive Wi-Fi networks, which means that an iPhone or iPad can be used to connect your ‌Apple TV‌ to networks that require additional sign-in steps, such as in hotel rooms.

The update introduces an "Up Next" queue directly to the video player to make it easier to get from show to show when you're watching television. It lets you select your Up Next queue without having to go back to the Home Screen.

tvOS 15.4 also brings a new volume button that's accessible from the video player, and "Tap to Navigate" has returned as an accessibility option. Spatial audio controls have also been redesigned.

Related Roundup: Apple TV
Buyer's Guide: Apple TV (Neutral)
Related Forum: Apple TV and Home Theater

Popular Stories

vissles lp85 keyboard6

Apple Imagines Mac-Inside-a-Keyboard Device Evocative of 80s Home Computers

Friday February 25, 2022 4:59 am PST by
Apple is exploring the possibility of integrating a fully functioning Mac within a keyboard, reminiscent of home computers of the 80s, such as the Commodore 64 and Sinclair ZX Spectrum. Image credit: Vissles The concept was revealed by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office in a new Apple patent application called "Computer in an input device," which describes a thicker Magic Keyboard-style...
Read Full Article394 comments
iphone 14 pro display schematics

Alleged iPhone 14 Pro Display Schematic Shows True Size of Pill-Shaped and Circular Cutouts Expected to Replace the Notch

Saturday February 26, 2022 11:25 pm PST by
An image alleged to be the display schematic for the iPhone 14 Pro series has emerged online, offering us a look at the true size of the pill-shaped and circular cutout design expected to debut on the high-end 2022 iPhones in replacement of the notch. The image first emerged on Weibo and was later shared by Apple leaker Jon Prosser who claims to have been able to "independently" confirm...
Read Full Article198 comments
top stories 26feb2022

Top Stories: New Macs Soon, iOS 15.4 Beta 4 Changes, Apple Headset Rumors, and More

Saturday February 26, 2022 6:00 am PST by
With only a week and a half to go until Apple's rumored March event, we're still unsure how many Macs we'll be seeing introduced at the event, but it's clear Apple has a bunch of new Mac models in the pipeline. We're of course still expecting a new iPhone SE and updated iPad Air at the event, so we should be seeing some updates for most of Apple's main product segments. We're also expecting...
Read Full Article34 comments
wordle

Clones of Popular 'Wordle' Game Flooding App Store, Including One Charging $30 Per Year [Updated]

Tuesday January 11, 2022 1:39 pm PST by
If you're a regular internet user you've probably heard of popular web-based daily guessing game Wordle, created by Josh Wardle. The game, which is entirely free to play, was introduced last fall and has been spreading like wildfire. Wordle asks players to guess a five letter word by identifying which letters are in the word and are located in the right location. Players get six guesses per...
Read Full Article123 comments
iP14 Lightning Portless Feature blue

Apple's Lightning Port is Nearing Its Expiration Date, So What's Next for the iPhone?

Monday February 28, 2022 7:12 am PST by
When Phil Schiller introduced the Lightning connector at the unveiling of the iPhone 5 in September 2012, he called it "a modern connector for the next decade," and with that 10-year mark coming up later this year, questions remain over what the future of the iPhone looks like and whether or not that future will include a Lightning port, or perhaps no port at all. Every iPhone since the...
Read Full Article202 comments
Apple Watch Series 8 What We Know Feature

Gurman: Apple Watch Series 8 to Bring 'Major Updates to Activity Tracking'

Monday February 28, 2022 3:45 am PST by
This year's Apple Watch Series 8 will include major updates in the area of activity tracking and a faster chip that will power all of Apple's smartwatch models in a new-look lineup, according to well-connected Bloomberg journalist Mark Gurman. Apple is believed to be bringing three new Apple Watch models to customers in 2022, including the Apple Watch Series 8, an updated Apple Watch SE, and ...
Read Full Article82 comments
AppleEventLogoFeature

Spring Apple Event Invites Could Be Sent Out Tomorrow

Monday February 28, 2022 2:48 am PST by
Invites for Apple's widely expected spring event could be sent out tomorrow if recent reports prove to be correct. In early February, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reported that Apple was planning to host a special event on Tuesday, March 8. Gurman then reiterated the rumor of an event on March 8 in his "Power On" newsletter. Apple tends to send out invitations a week ahead of its events, which...
Read Full Article55 comments