Leaked Photos Show New Spring Colors for iPhone 13 Cases

Apple is expected to hold a virtual event on Tuesday, March 8, and alongside possible new products like a new iPhone SE and iPad Air models, new iPhone case colors could also be on the menu.

Would assume these also drop on March 8 https://t.co/wQbmV2GiOr — Mark Gurman (@markgurman) February 28, 2022

Twitter user "Majin Bu" has shared images of the alleged new MagSafe cases that Apple will release for the iPhone 13 . There are four new colors in total, including yellow, orange, light blue, and midnight green. The official names of the cases have not been shared.

Apple often refreshes ‌iPhone‌ case and Apple Watch band colors on a seasonal basis, and the cases are likely to be added to Apple's online store following its spring event. The March 8 event has yet to be officially announced, but Apple is expected to confirm it in the next few days.