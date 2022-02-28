Deals: Get the Previous Gen Apple TV 4K for $99.99 (Prime Members Only)

Woot today has Apple's previous generation Apple TV 4K (32GB) in new condition, priced at $99.99 for Amazon Prime members and at $109.99 for everyone else. When this device originally launched in 2017 it was priced at $179.00.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Woot. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

If you're a Prime member, you can sign into your account on Woot by clicking "sign in with Amazon" on the Account tab. At checkout, you'll get an additional $10 off. This deal lasts for one day only.

Note: You won't see the deal price until you sign into your Prime account.

This version of the Apple TV 4K is the previous generation model that launched in 2017, and as such it has the older Siri Remote model. It is in new condition, and Woot limits one per customer during this sale.

If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.