Sensor Tower: iOS Users Spent $13.5 billion on Top 100 Subscription Apps in 2021, Up 31% Year-on-Year

by

Consumer spending on the top 100 non-game subscription-based apps across mobile platforms grew 41% year-on-year to $18.3 billion in 2021, up from 13 billion in 2020, according to a new report from analytics firm Sensor Tower.

us subscription revenue 2021
According to the data, revenue from subscription apps purchased on the App Store and the Google Play Store represented around 14% of the $131.6 billion that consumers spent on in-app purchases last year, up from 11.7% in 2020.

In the fourth quarter of 2021, however, 86 of the top 100 earning non-game apps worldwide offered subscriptions, which is actually down slightly from 87 in the same quarter of 2020.

In keeping with historical trends, spending on subscription-based apps in Apple's ‌‌App Store‌‌ was vastly more than in the Google Play Store:

As in previous years, consumers spent more on subscription-based apps downloads from the App Store than on Google Play. The top 100 non-game subscription apps on the App Store generated $13.5 billion in 2021, up 31 percent Y/Y from $10.3 billion. Worldwide consumers spent $4.8 billion on the top 100 subscription apps on Google's marketplace, up 78 percent from $2.7 billion in 2020. While the top subscription apps on Google Play experienced more growth, the top apps on the App Store saw nearly three times as much spending last year.

Like in 2020, the only performance indicator in which the Google Play Store beat the ‌‌App Store‌‌ was in terms of year-on-year growth for U.S. user spending on subscription apps.

Consumer spending in the U.S. saw a similar breakdown, with the top 100 subscription apps generating $6 billion on the App Store, up 33 percent Y/Y from $4.5 billion. The cohort saw approximately $2.5 billion in consumer spending on Google Play, up 79 percent from $1.4 billion in 2020.

top subscription apps 2021 us

Google parent company Alphabet was once again the big winner this year in terms of subscription app spending, both globally and in the U.S. YouTube generated $1.2 billion worldwide and $566.5 million in the U.S., while Google One saw $1.1 billion worldwide and $698 million in the U.S. in 2021.

Despite the numbers, subscription-based apps generally divide ‌‌App Store‌‌ users between those for and against the revenue model. Apple began incentivizing developers to sell their apps for a recurring fee instead of a one-time cost when it made changes to its ‌‌‌App Store‌‌‌ subscription policies in 2016. Usually, Apple takes 30 percent of app revenue, but developers who are able to maintain a subscription with a customer longer than a year see Apple's cut drop down to 15 percent.

In late 2017, Apple began letting developers offer discounted introductory pricing and time-limited free trials on auto-renewable app subscriptions, based on the idea that subscriptions provide a higher likelihood of an engaged audience.

Tags: App Store, Sensor Tower

Popular Stories

Foldable iPhone 2023 Feature Blue

Report: Apple Exploring 20-Inch All-Screen Foldable MacBook, But Foldable iPhone Delayed Until 2025

Monday February 21, 2022 8:47 am PST by
Apple has likely delayed its foldable iPhone until 2025 and the company is exploring all-screen foldable MacBooks, according to Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC) analyst Ross Young. In a new DSCC report on upcoming foldable and rollable devices, Young explained that Apple's long-rumored foldable iPhone has been delayed until 2025. This appears to be a significant delay compared to previ...
Read Full Article156 comments
iPhone 14 Mock pill and hole

iPhone 14 Pro Design Reportedly Finalized As Suppliers Begin Trial Production

Monday February 21, 2022 3:41 am PST by
Apple's largest supplier, Foxconn, has begun trial production of the iPhone 14 Pro, suggesting that Apple has finalized its design as it moves into the early stages of device manufacturing, according to a report from the Taiwan Economic Times. According to the report, Foxconn will manufacture the higher-end models of the iPhone 14, while Luxshare, another Apple supplier, will take on the...
Read Full Article94 comments
wordle

Clones of Popular 'Wordle' Game Flooding App Store, Including One Charging $30 Per Year [Updated]

Tuesday January 11, 2022 1:39 pm PST by
If you're a regular internet user you've probably heard of popular web-based daily guessing game Wordle, created by Josh Wardle. The game, which is entirely free to play, was introduced last fall and has been spreading like wildfire. Wordle asks players to guess a five letter word by identifying which letters are in the word and are located in the right location. Players get six guesses per...
Read Full Article123 comments
apple music

New Apple Music App Name Leaked by Beta Code

Wednesday February 23, 2022 2:40 am PST by
The name of Apple's new classical music-focused app appears to have been leaked by code from the company's Android app. Last year, Apple announced its purchase of the classical music streaming service Primephonic, which offered advanced search and browse features specially optimized for classical music. At the time, Apple said that the best elements of Primephonic would become a part of...
Read Full Article
24 inch imac and macbook monterey

Gurman: Apple to Launch New Macs Next Month, With More to Come Around May or June

Monday February 21, 2022 1:24 am PST by
Apple is preparing to launch at least one new Mac next month during an event rumored to be held on Tuesday, March 8, and that announcement will be followed by another round of new Macs around May or June, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. Writing in his latest Power On newsletter, Gurman said, "Apple is already gearing up for another round of Mac releases around May or June," following...
Read Full Article149 comments
apple ar headset concept 2

Apple Reportedly Completes Production Tests for AR/VR Headset

Monday February 21, 2022 7:49 am PST by
Apple has completed key production tests for its long-rumored augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) headset, according to DigiTimes. Concept render based on purported leaked information by Ian Zelbo Citing information from the headset's component suppliers, the device has reportedly completed second-phase engineering validation tests (EVT 2) to ensure that prototype units meet...
Read Full Article99 comments
13 inch macbook pro photoshop

Bowdoin College to Provide Every Student With a Complimentary MacBook Pro, iPad Mini, and Apple Pencil

Tuesday February 22, 2022 7:06 am PST by
Bowdoin College today announced that it will be providing every student with a 13-inch MacBook Pro with the M1 chip, an iPad mini, and an Apple Pencil, complete with access to a full range of course-specific software, beginning in fall 2022. The cost of the program will be covered entirely by Bowdoin, a liberal arts college in Brunswick, Maine. Students will have the option to pay $1 to keep ...
Read Full Article152 comments
apple id warning

iOS 15.4 Beta 4 Includes AirTags Anti-Stalking Changes

Tuesday February 22, 2022 11:36 am PST by
The newly released fourth beta of iOS 15.4 introduces the anti-stalking AirTag changes that Apple announced earlier this month, providing a setup warning that using an AirTag or another Find My-linked item to track someone without consent is a crime. "You can locate this item using the Find My network," reads the setup screen. "Using this item to track people without their consent is a crime ...
Read Full Article63 comments