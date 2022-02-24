Belkin Debuts New 12-Port CONNECT Pro Thunderbolt 4 Dock

Belkin today announced the launch of the CONNECT Pro Thunderbolt 4 Dock, which is a docking station that offers Thunderbolt 4 connectivity for 40Gb/s total bandwidth and support for fast charging, dual display support, and more.



The CONNECT Pro Thunderbolt 4 Dock is compatible with both Macs and PCs, offering 12 power, data, and video ports. It includes two Thunderbolt 4 ports (one upstream and one downstream), two HDMI 2.0 ports, a USB-C port, two USB 3.1 USB-A ports, two USB 2.0 USB-A ports, an SD card slot, a Gigabit Ethernet port, and a 3.5mm audio jack.

It supports a single 8K display at up to 30Hz, two 4K displays at up to 60Hz, and three displays with select laptop models. The USB-C port offers PD 3.0 and supports up to 90W for charging connected devices.



Alongside the CONNECT Pro Thunderbolt 4 Dock, Belkin today also debuted a Thunderbolt 4 cable that works alongside it. The cable offers 40Gb/s bandwidth and 100W Power Delivery.

Belkin's CONNECT Pro Thunderbolt 4 Dock can be purchased from either Amazon.com or the Belkin website for $400, while the Thunderbolt 4 Cable is available from the Belkin website for $45 to $70.