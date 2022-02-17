Apple Stops Signing iOS 15.3 Following iOS 15.3.1 Release, Downgrading No Longer Possible

by

Following the release of iOS 15.3.1 on February 10, Apple has stopped signing iOS 15.3, the previously available version of iOS that came out in late January. Because iOS 15.3 is no longer being signed, it is not possible to downgrade to that version of iOS if you've updated to iOS 15.3.1.

ios 15
Apple routinely stops signing older versions of software updates after new releases come out in order to encourage customers to keep their operating systems up to date.

iOS 15.3 was a bug fix update that addressed a significant Safari bug that could leak browsing activity, while iOS 15.3.1 was another bug fix update further addressing WebKit vulnerabilities.

Related Stories

iOS 15 General Feature Blue

Apple Stops Signing iOS 15.0 Following iOS 15.0.1 Release, Downgrading No Longer Possible

Friday October 8, 2021 12:45 pm PDT by
Following the release of iOS 15.0.1 on October 1, Apple has stopped signing iOS 15.0, the previously available version of iOS that saw a public release on September 20. With iOS 15.0 no longer being signed, it is not possible to downgrade to that version if you've already updated to iOS 15.0.1. Apple last week stopped signing iOS 14.8 as well, which means iOS 15.0.1 is the only publicly...
Read Full Article95 comments
General iOS 15

Apple Stops Signing iOS 15.2 Following iOS 15.2.1 Release, Downgrading No Longer Possible

Thursday January 20, 2022 12:56 am PST by
Following the release of iOS 15.2.1 earlier in January, Apple has stopped signing iOS 15.2, the previously available version of iOS that saw a public release on December 13. With iOS 15.2 no longer being signed, it is not possible to downgrade to that version if you've already updated to iOS 15.2.1. Apple routinely stops signing older versions of software updates after new releases come out...
Read Full Article8 comments
14

Apple Stops Signing iOS 14.7 Following iOS 14.7.1 Release

Monday August 2, 2021 6:42 pm PDT by
Following the release of iOS 14.7.1 last week, Apple has stopped signing iOS 14.7, the previously available version of iOS that was released earlier in July. With iOS 14.7 no longer being signed, it is not possible to downgrade to iOS 14.7 if you've already installed iOS 14.7.1. Apple routinely stops signing older versions of software updates after new releases come out in order to encourage ...
Read Full Article23 comments
14

Apple Stops Signing iOS 14.6 Following iOS 14.7 Release

Monday July 26, 2021 3:00 pm PDT by
Following the release of iOS 14.7 last week, Apple has stopped signing iOS 14.6, the previously available version of iOS that was released in May. With iOS 14.6 no longer being signed, it is not possible to downgrade to iOS 14.6 if you've already installed iOS 14.7 or iOS 14.7.1. Apple routinely stops signing older versions of software updates after new releases come out in order to...
Read Full Article8 comments
14

Apple Stops Signing iOS 14.5 Following Bug Fix iOS 14.5.1 Release

Monday May 10, 2021 12:36 pm PDT by
Following the release of iOS 14.5.1 last week, Apple has stopped signing iOS 14.5, the previously available version of iOS 14 that was released in late April. With iOS 14.5 no longer being signed, it is not possible to downgrade to iOS 14.5 if you've already installed iOS 14.5.1. Apple routinely stops signing older versions of software updates after new releases come out in order to...
Read Full Article17 comments
iOS 14

Apple Stops Signing iOS 14.4 Following Release of iOS 14.4.1

Friday March 19, 2021 1:23 pm PDT by
Following the release of iOS 14.4.1 on March 8, Apple has stopped signing iOS 14.4, the previous version of iOS 14. With the software no longer being signed, it is no longer possible to downgrade from iOS 14.4.1 to iOS 14.4 if you've already upgraded your iPhone or iPad. Apple routinely stops signing older versions of software updates after new releases come out in order to encourage...
Read Full Article17 comments
iOS 14

Apple Stops Signing iOS 14.4.2 After Releasing iOS 14.5.1 With Fix for Actively Exploited Security Issues

Monday May 3, 2021 1:25 pm PDT by
Following today's release of iOS 14.5.1 and last week's release of iOS 14.5, Apple has stopped signing iOS 14.4.2, the previously available version of iOS 14 released on March 26. With iOS 14.4.2 no longer being signed, it is not possible to downgrade to iOS 14.4.2 from iOS 14.5 or iOS 14.5.1 if you've already updated your iPhone or iPad. Apple routinely stops signing older versions of...
Read Full Article30 comments
iOS 14

Apple Stops Signing iOS 14.4.1 After Releasing iOS 14.4.2 With Fix for Actively Exploited Security Vulnerability

Friday April 2, 2021 12:40 pm PDT by
Following the release of iOS 14.4.2 on March 26, Apple has stopped signing iOS 14.4.1, the previously available version of iOS 14. With iOS 14.4.1 no longer being signed, it is not possible to downgrade to iOS 14.4.1 from iOS 14.4.2 if you've already updated your iPhone or iPad. Apple routinely stops signing older versions of software updates after new releases come out in order to encourage ...
Read Full Article27 comments

Popular Stories

ipad 4 lightning

Apple Officially Obsoletes First iPad With Lightning Connector

Tuesday February 15, 2022 1:50 am PST by
Alongside adding the iPhone 6 Plus to its list of vintage and obsolete products, Apple today also updated its list to officially consider the fourth-generation iPad released in 2012 as obsolete. The fourth-generation iPad was marked internally at Apple as obsolete in November, but it had not updated its public list to make it official until today. The fourth-generation iPad was announced in ...
Read Full Article63 comments
13 inch macbook pro m2 mock feature 2

Apple to Unveil 13-inch M2 MacBook Pro With Unchanged Design Next Month, Claims Original MacBook Pro 'Notch' Leaker

Tuesday February 15, 2022 4:07 am PST by
Apple will next month debut its latest M2 Apple silicon processor in a refreshed 13-inch MacBook Pro model that will have no major design changes, according to a previously reliable source with close links to Apple's supply chain. Based on the new information seen by MacRumors, the upcoming 13-inch MacBook Pro retains the same design as the current version, including the Touch Bar, but...
Read Full Article394 comments
m1 mac mini

First Mac Mini Redesign in 12 Years to Bring Apple TV Look With iMac Touches

Monday February 14, 2022 2:09 am PST by
The Mac mini is set to get a significant overhaul this year, introducing the first major redesign to the popular desktop computer in almost 12 years. To form the new design, Apple appears to be looking to the first-generation Apple TV and the 24-inch iMac. Apple has been believed to be working on a new Mac mini for some time. Apple updated the entry-level Mac mini with the M1 chip in...
Read Full Article
tim cook spring loaded event

Apple Files New Macs in Regulatory Database Ahead of Rumored Spring Event

Monday February 14, 2022 1:20 am PST by
Apple has filed three new unreleased Mac computers in the Eurasian Economic Database ahead of when the company is expected to hold a rumored Spring event on or around March 8, as first spotted by Consomac. The three new Macs, listed with model numbers A2615, A2686, and A2681, are all listed as running macOS Monterey, but no other details including the specific model of the computers are...
Read Full Article155 comments
iMac Pro 2022 27 and 24 iMac

2022 Mini-LED iMac Pro Could Launch in June

Monday February 14, 2022 9:37 am PST by
Apple's upcoming iMac Pro with a mini-LED display could launch in June, analyst Ross Young said today. Apple has been working on a larger-screened version of the iMac for months now, and if the June timeline is accurate, it could see a debut at the Worldwide Developers Conference. Rumors originally suggested that the new iMac could launch in the spring, but Young in late January said that he ...
Read Full Article120 comments
anker february 2022

Deals: Anker's New Gold Box Sale Has Up to 40% Off USB-C and MagSafe-Compatible Accessories

Monday February 14, 2022 8:10 am PST by
Anker has returned today with a new Gold Box deal on Amazon, offering discounts on over a dozen of Anker's best charging accessories. This includes USB-C to Lightning cables, USB-C wall chargers, MagSafe-compatible wireless and portable chargers, and more. Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small...
Read Full Article5 comments
chrome os flex mac

Google Wants to Turn Your Old Mac into a Chromebook With Chrome OS Flex

Wednesday February 16, 2022 3:31 am PST by
Google has announced early access to Chrome OS Flex, a method of replacing the operating system on older PCs and Macs "within minutes" to essentially turn them into Chromebooks. The company is encouraging individuals, schools, and businesses to download Chrome OS Flex so they can "easily try modern computing with cloud-based management" while extending the lifespan of older devices, thereby ...
Read Full Article244 comments
wordle

Clones of Popular 'Wordle' Game Flooding App Store, Including One Charging $30 Per Year [Updated]

Tuesday January 11, 2022 1:39 pm PST by
If you're a regular internet user you've probably heard of popular web-based daily guessing game Wordle, created by Josh Wardle. The game, which is entirely free to play, was introduced last fall and has been spreading like wildfire. Wordle asks players to guess a five letter word by identifying which letters are in the word and are located in the right location. Players get six guesses per...
Read Full Article122 comments