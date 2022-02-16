Google Launching Privacy Sandbox to Limit Ad Tracking on Android, Calls 'Blunt Approaches' Like Apple's 'Ineffective'

by

Google has announced plans to strengthen user privacy on Android with a new initiative that will put an end to cross-app tracking on Android over the next two years, making it more difficult for advertisers to track users across other apps.

Google Logo Feature Slack
In a blog post, Google announced a multi-year project named "Privacy Sandbox" that introduces "more private advertising solutions" for mobile apps. The cornerstone of Privacy Sandbox will limit data shared with other third-party apps, making it more difficult for advertisers to build a profile of users for targeted advertising purposes.

Today, we're announcing a multi-year initiative to build the Privacy Sandbox on Android, with the goal of introducing new, more private advertising solutions. Specifically, these solutions will limit sharing of user data with third parties and operate without cross-app identifiers, including advertising ID.

The new initiative will draw similarities with Apple's App Tracking Transparency framework (ATT) that launched with iOS 14.5 last year. Unlike Apple's ATT, which requires all apps to ask for user consent before tracking them across other apps and websites, however, Google's Privacy Sandbox will limit app ability as default while also looking for new privacy-preserving ways to enable mobile advertising.

Announcing Privacy Sandbox today, Google seemingly took aim at Apple's ATT framework, saying "blunt approaches are proving ineffective" and that "other platforms have taken a different approach to ads privacy, bluntly restricting existing technologies used by developers and advertisers." The goal with Privacy Sandbox is for "users [to] know their information is protected, and developers and businesses have the tools to succeed on mobile," according to Google.

generic tracking prompt blue

Apple's ATT prompt shown to all users when an app is first opened on iOS 14.5 and later

Soon after Apple previewed ATT and following its launch with iOS 14.5 last year, Facebook, now renamed to Meta, became vocal about its displeasure with the new requirement amid fears it would significantly impact its advertising business. Its fears seemingly became true, with the social media giant saying ATT will cost it $10 billion in lost revenue this year.

Google's approach is striking a different tone, with Snapchat, who had previously said ATT presented a "risk" to its business, saying in a statement that it is "excited to collaborate with Google to develop new privacy-preserving standards for Android." Google said it would receive input across the industry as it builds Privacy Sandbox over the next two years.

Tag: Google

Top Rated Comments

Apple Knowledge Navigator Avatar
Apple Knowledge Navigator
24 minutes ago at 07:51 am
Ineffective; because it actually works ?
Score: 16 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Unggoy Murderer Avatar
Unggoy Murderer
23 minutes ago at 07:53 am
Translation: we want to put all of the potential ad tracking vectors into our funnel, not the funnels of any competitors.

Just a reminder that Google is an advertising company, not a technology company.
Score: 16 Votes (Like | Disagree)
sfwalter Avatar
sfwalter
21 minutes ago at 07:54 am
Sorry Google but Facebook would disagree with you on the effectiveness of Apple’s approach.
Score: 11 Votes (Like | Disagree)
J___o___h___n Avatar
J___o___h___n
24 minutes ago at 07:52 am
I don't use Android, but if I did; I wouldn't trust Google
Score: 10 Votes (Like | Disagree)
TheYayAreaLiving ? Avatar
TheYayAreaLiving ?
22 minutes ago at 07:53 am
Google is taking extra steps to make sure they don’t end up like Facebook.

I don’t trust Google. It’s simple as that.
Score: 8 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Berti10 Avatar
Berti10
22 minutes ago at 07:53 am
Glad that big Ad companies like GoogleAds are now targeted by companies like google.
Score: 7 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Popular Stories

m1 mac mini

First Mac Mini Redesign in 12 Years to Bring Apple TV Look With iMac Touches

Monday February 14, 2022 2:09 am PST by
The Mac mini is set to get a significant overhaul this year, introducing the first major redesign to the popular desktop computer in almost 12 years. To form the new design, Apple appears to be looking to the first-generation Apple TV and the 24-inch iMac. Apple has been believed to be working on a new Mac mini for some time. Apple updated the entry-level Mac mini with the M1 chip in...
Read Full Article
ipad 4 lightning

Apple Officially Obsoletes First iPad With Lightning Connector

Tuesday February 15, 2022 1:50 am PST by
Alongside adding the iPhone 6 Plus to its list of vintage and obsolete products, Apple today also updated its list to officially consider the fourth-generation iPad released in 2012 as obsolete. The fourth-generation iPad was marked internally at Apple as obsolete in November, but it had not updated its public list to make it official until today. The fourth-generation iPad was announced in ...
Read Full Article56 comments
13 inch macbook pro m2 mock feature 2

Apple to Unveil 13-inch M2 MacBook Pro With Unchanged Design Next Month, Claims Original MacBook Pro 'Notch' Leaker

Tuesday February 15, 2022 4:07 am PST by
Apple will next month debut its latest M2 Apple silicon processor in a refreshed 13-inch MacBook Pro model that will have no major design changes, according to a previously reliable source with close links to Apple's supply chain. Based on the new information seen by MacRumors, the upcoming 13-inch MacBook Pro retains the same design as the current version, including the Touch Bar, but...
Read Full Article345 comments
tim cook spring loaded event

Apple Files New Macs in Regulatory Database Ahead of Rumored Spring Event

Monday February 14, 2022 1:20 am PST by
Apple has filed three new unreleased Mac computers in the Eurasian Economic Database ahead of when the company is expected to hold a rumored Spring event on or around March 8, as first spotted by Consomac. The three new Macs, listed with model numbers A2615, A2686, and A2681, are all listed as running macOS Monterey, but no other details including the specific model of the computers are...
Read Full Article154 comments
iMac Pro 2022 27 and 24 iMac

2022 Mini-LED iMac Pro Could Launch in June

Monday February 14, 2022 9:37 am PST by
Apple's upcoming iMac Pro with a mini-LED display could launch in June, analyst Ross Young said today. Apple has been working on a larger-screened version of the iMac for months now, and if the June timeline is accurate, it could see a debut at the Worldwide Developers Conference. Rumors originally suggested that the new iMac could launch in the spring, but Young in late January said that he ...
Read Full Article117 comments
anker february 2022

Deals: Anker's New Gold Box Sale Has Up to 40% Off USB-C and MagSafe-Compatible Accessories

Monday February 14, 2022 8:10 am PST by
Anker has returned today with a new Gold Box deal on Amazon, offering discounts on over a dozen of Anker's best charging accessories. This includes USB-C to Lightning cables, USB-C wall chargers, MagSafe-compatible wireless and portable chargers, and more. Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small...
Read Full Article5 comments
General Apps FaceTime

Gurman: FaceTime for Apple AR/VR Headset Could Rely on Memojis and SharePlay

Sunday February 13, 2022 7:34 am PST by
Memojis and SharePlay could be central to the FaceTime experience on Apple's long-rumored mixed-reality headset, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. Gurman, who often reveals accurate insights into Apple's plans, has previously said that Apple's mixed-reality headset will focus on gaming, media consumption, and communication. The headset itself is rumored to run "rOS" or "realityOS,"...
Read Full Article182 comments