Deals Exclusive: Get Your First Year of the 1Password Individual Plan for 50% Off
We've partnered with 1Password again this month, this time offering our readers a chance to get 50 percent off their first year of 1Password for Individuals. This offer is available to new customers only, and it doesn't require a coupon code.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with 1Password. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
To get the deal, head to 1Password's website and click "Get Started" to create an account. The 50 percent savings on your first year will be applied automatically. This deal brings the price of 1Password down to $18.00/year or $1.50/month, from $35.88/year or $2.99/month, and it's billed annually.
Once your first year ends, the pricing on the plan will return to $2.99/month, billed annually. 1Password is a password management app that is compatible across Apple devices, including iPhone and Mac. It allows you to create and store strong passwords across all of your most important online accounts, and alert you when your passwords are compromised.
The 1Password app informs you when sites that you're storing information for support two-factor authentication, helping you improve and strengthen your login information. If you're on a Touch ID or Face ID-supported Apple device, you can also open the 1Password app even quicker with Apple's biometric authentication systems.
Be sure to visit our full Deals Roundup to shop for even more Apple-related products and accessories.
Great service though.