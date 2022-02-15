Deals: AirPods Pro With MagSafe Drop to New 2022 Low Price of $174.98

Apple's AirPods Pro with MagSafe Charging Case have dropped in price on Amazon, now available for $174.98, down from $249.00. When we first shared a deal on these AirPods earlier in February, they were priced around $179.00.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Today's deal is about $15 away from the record low price on the AirPods Pro with MagSafe, but it is now the best deal we've tracked in 2022. The headphones are in stock now on Amazon and ready to ship, with a delivery window between February 16-20.

We track sales for every model of the AirPods in our Best AirPods Deals guide, so be sure to bookmark that page while you shop around for the wireless headphones.