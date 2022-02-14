Apple Releases macOS Big Sur 11.6.4 With Security Fixes

Apple today released macOS Big Sur 11.6.4, a security fix update that is designed for Mac users who continue to use the Big Sur operating system instead of macOS Monterey.



The ‌‌‌‌macOS Big Sur 11.6.4‌‌ update can be downloaded on all eligible Macs using the Software Update section of System Preferences.

Today's update comes about two weeks after the launch of macOS Big Sur 11.6.3, which was released alongside ‌macOS Monterey‌ 12.2. Apple usually releases new versions of macOS Big Sur alongside Monterey updates, but today's Big Sur software release is standalone.

According to Apple's release notes for the update, macOS Big Sur 11.6.4 "improves the security of macOS" and is recommended for all users.

Apple has also released a 2022-002 macOS Catalina security update for those who are still running macOS Catalina.