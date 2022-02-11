Valentine's Day Deals: Save on AirPods, Apple Watch Series 7, iPhone 13, Apple Accessories, More

We're tracking quite a few deals on Apple-related accessories that have been introduced to coincide with the Valentine's Day holiday on February 14. These sales include companies like Twelve South, Belkin, Casely, ZAGG, and more, with savings on iPhone cases, USB-C products, wireless chargers, and Bluetooth speakers.

There are also numerous discounts across Apple's own product line this week, with deals on AirPods, iPads, and more. Below, you'll find deals on Apple devices listed first, followed by special Valentine's Day sales from third-party companies.

AirPods

We've been tracking some solid deals on AirPods in the first few months of 2022, and one of the best remains ongoing this week. You can get the AirPods 2 for $98.98, down from $129.00 on Amazon.

AirPods Valentine Deal

$30 OFF
AirPods 2 for $98.98

As a quick rundown of all the other AirPods deals going on: you can get the AirPods 3 for $149.99 ($29 off), the AirPods Max for $449.00 ($100 off), and the AirPods Pro with MagSafe for $174.98 ($69 off). We've seen many of these models slightly lower in the past, but given that the best deals were over the holidays, these are solid next-best prices.

Apple Watch Series 7

Unlike other Apple products, Apple Watch Series 7 discounts have been abundant in early 2022, and routinely reach all-time low prices. This is no different this week, and on Amazon you'll find $50 off nearly every Series 7 model. Low prices start at $349.00 for 41mm GPS models and $379.00 for 45mm GPS models.

watch heart valentines deal
41mm GPS Aluminum

45mm GPS Aluminum

41mm Cellular Aluminum

45mm Cellular Aluminum

M1 iMac

Lastly for Apple products, you can get the 7-core GPU, 256GB M1 iMac for $1,229.00 on Amazon and B&H Photo, down from $1,299.00. This sale is only available in the Silver color option, and it is an all-time low price on this version of the 24-inch M1 iMac, which just launched in 2021.

iMac valentines deal

$70 OFF
M1 iMac (7-core GPU, 256GB) for $1,229.00

Cellular Deals

Many of the best Valentine's Day-related deals can be found at cellular carriers, especially if you're looking to buy more than one iPhone or Apple Watch at a time. AT&T is offering $330 off any Apple Watch when you buy two on a qualifying installment plan.

For iPhones, you can get the iPhone 13 at $0 when purchased on a qualifying installment agreement and trade in an eligible smartphone. For the iPhone 13 Pro Max, AT&T is offering up to $800 off with the same requirements as the previous deal. Head to AT&T's website for more information on these sales.

iphone 13 valentines 2
At Verizon, when you buy one iPhone 13 Pro, you can get another at no cost (up to $1,000 off). This deal requires a new line to be added and you'll receive up to $1,000 in promo credit over 36 months. It also works with iPhone 13, 13 Pro Max, and 13 mini.

T-Mobile's BOGO offer allows you to buy one iPhone 13 series model and get another at up to $700 off. Like most cellular offers, this requires you to activate new lines, and you'll receive it via 24 monthly bill credits once you activate the smartphones.

Brydge

Our exclusive partnership with Brydge remains ongoing through Valentine's Day. The sale takes 20 percent off a selection of Brydge's best iPad-compatible keyboards, as well as the retailer's MacBook Vertical Dock. This sale is for United States residents only and will run through February 17. You'll need to use the code MACRUMORS20 to see the discounts.

Brydge 2 3 21 Deal Blue

In total there are four iPad keyboards on sale, including those compatible with the iPad, iPad Air, 11-inch iPad Pro, and 12.9-inch iPad Pro. The MacBook Vertical Dock is available for the 13-inch MacBook Air (2018 and later), 13-inch MacBook Pro (2016 and later), and 16-inch MacBook Pro (2019 only). The 15-inch MacBook Pro version is excluded from this sale.

Brydge's keyboards feature multi-touch trackpads, a magnetic SnapFit case, Bluetooth, drop protection, and in some cases adjustable backlit keys. They also all include Brydge's "Instant On" feature, which instantly connects the keyboard to the iPad so you can get back to typing faster.

The MacBook Vertical Dock is an accessory built to reduce clutter on your desk by housing and charging a MacBook Pro or MacBook Air in a vertical position. Remember that these deals will expire on February 17, so you have a week to save on Brydge's keyboard with our exclusive code.

More Accessory Deals

  • Belkin - Take $15 off orders of $80 or more with code VDAY22
  • Casely - Take 30% off with code XOXO
  • Casetify - Buy two get 20% off with code VDAY22
  • Harber London - Buy two get 20% off
  • JBL - Save up to 25%
  • Twelve South - Save on popular made-for-Apple accessories
  • ZAGG - Take 30% off your entire cart when purchasing two or more products
  • Satechi - Take 20% off the Satechi wireless charging collection with code VDAY20

Head to our full Deals Roundup to get caught up with all of the latest deals and discounts that we've been tracking over the past week.

