Deals: Take $50 Off Apple's 256GB iPad Mini 6 ($599) and 12.9-Inch Magic Keyboard ($299)

by

Today we're tracking a pair of iPad-related deals, including the 2021 iPad mini and the Magic Keyboard for the 12.9-inch iPad Pro. Both of these sales are available on Amazon.

iPad mini 6 orange BGNote: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

iPad mini 6

Starting with the iPad mini, you can get the 256GB Wi-Fi iPad mini 6 for $599.00, down from $649.00. This $50 off markdown is a match of the all-time low price on this version of the iPad mini. It's available in Starlight and Space Gray, but the Starlight option has faster shipping.

$50 OFF
iPad mini 6 (256GB Wi-Fi) for $599.00

Magic Keyboard for 12.9-Inch iPad Pro

In another Amazon sale, Apple's Magic Keyboard for the 12.9-inch iPad Pro has been discounted to $299.98, down from $349.00. Although we've seen the Black colorway go down to a lower price, this is a new record low price on the White version of the 2021 Magic Keyboard.

2021 Magic Keyboard Blue

$50 OFF
Magic Keyboard (12.9-Inch iPad Pro) for $299.98

This Magic Keyboard is compatible with the 12.9-Inch iPad Pro (third generation and later). It features a trackpad, USB-C port, backlit keys, and a floating cantilever design.

If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.

Related Roundup: Apple Deals

Top Rated Comments

Phil77354 Avatar
Phil77354
23 minutes ago at 06:52 am
That's a good price for the mini, and delivery for Starlight color is Feb 14-22 right now. Apple delivery is mid-March.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
hauntvictim Avatar
hauntvictim
12 minutes ago at 07:04 am
Certain colors only, still a great price.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Popular Stories

maxresdefault

Gurman: Apple Event on March 8, At Least Four M2 Macs to Launch Later This Year

Sunday February 6, 2022 6:22 am PST by
In his Power On newsletter today, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reiterated that Apple is planning to hold a virtual event on Tuesday, March 8 to introduce new iPhone SE and iPad Air models, which are both expected to feature an A15 chip and 5G support. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. Gurman said Apple also plans to launch at least one new Mac this spring, but it's...
Read Full Article257 comments
Apple Tap to Pay iPhone

Apple Announces 'Tap to Pay' Feature Allowing iPhones to Accept Contactless Payments Without Additional Hardware

Tuesday February 8, 2022 7:11 am PST by
Apple today announced plans to introduce a new "Tap to Pay on iPhone" feature that will allow compatible iPhones to accept payments via Apple Pay, contactless credit and debit cards, and other digital wallets, with no additional hardware required. Apple said the feature will launch in the U.S. later this year and will allow merchants to accept contactless payments through supported iOS apps...
Read Full Article152 comments
macbook pro 13 inch banner

MacBook Pro With Next-Gen M2 Chip Coming Next Month, Supply Chain Report Claims

Tuesday February 8, 2022 2:19 am PST by
Apple will launch its first MacBook Pro featuring a second-generation M2 Apple silicon processor at its spring event next month, according to a new supply chain report today. DigiTimes reports that Apple's supply chain partners kept production lines running during the Lunar New Year holiday for the new MacBook Pro, which is set to launch in "early March," according to the publication's...
Read Full Article170 comments
iOS 15

Everything New in iOS 15.4 Beta 2: Face ID Updates, Tap to Pay Code and More

Tuesday February 8, 2022 1:12 pm PST by
Apple today seeded the second betas of iOS 15.4 and iPadOS 15.4 to developers for testing purposes, and while there aren't as many new features as we got in the first betas, there are some notable additions and changes worth highlighting. Tap to Pay on iPhone With the second beta of iOS 15.4, Apple introduced support for the "Tap to Pay on iPhone" feature that is designed to allow...
Read Full Article50 comments
caldigit thunderbolt 4 dock

CalDigit's New Thunderbolt 4 Dock for MacBook Pro Features 18 Ports

Tuesday February 8, 2022 8:15 am PST by
CalDigit today introduced its new Thunderbolt Station 4 dock with 18 ports, which it claims is the most on any Thunderbolt dock ever. The dock features three Thunderbolt 4 ports, with one of them providing up to 98W of pass-through charging to compatible Macs, including the latest 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro. The dock is also equipped with three USB-C ports (3.2 Gen 2), five USB-A ports...
Read Full Article165 comments
macbook pro 2021 notch feature

Technology to Embed Face ID into MacBook Displays 'Doesn't Exist,' Says Gurman

Monday February 7, 2022 4:07 am PST by
Apple's first Mac with Face ID is unlikely to be a MacBook because the technology necessary to embed the authentication hardware into a thin notebook display still doesn't exist, according to well-connected Bloomberg journalist Mark Gurman. Gurman's latest thoughts on the subject appeared in the Q&A section of his latest "Power On" newsletter. On whether Face ID will ever come to the Mac,...
Read Full Article272 comments
apple wallet drivers license feature

Apple Preparing for Driver's Licenses on iPhone in iOS 15.4 Beta

Tuesday February 8, 2022 12:01 pm PST by
One major iOS 15 feature that we are still waiting for is the ability to add a driver's license or state ID to the Wallet app on the iPhone and Apple Watch in participating U.S. states. Apple's website says this feature is coming in early 2022. In the meantime, Apple continues to prepare for the feature's impending launch. In the second beta of iOS 15.4 seeded today, MacRumors contributor Ste...
Read Full Article64 comments