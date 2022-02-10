Deals: Take $50 Off Apple's 256GB iPad Mini 6 ($599) and 12.9-Inch Magic Keyboard ($299)

Today we're tracking a pair of iPad-related deals, including the 2021 iPad mini and the Magic Keyboard for the 12.9-inch iPad Pro. Both of these sales are available on Amazon.

iPad mini 6

Starting with the iPad mini, you can get the 256GB Wi-Fi iPad mini 6 for $599.00, down from $649.00. This $50 off markdown is a match of the all-time low price on this version of the iPad mini. It's available in Starlight and Space Gray, but the Starlight option has faster shipping.

Magic Keyboard for 12.9-Inch iPad Pro

In another Amazon sale, Apple's Magic Keyboard for the 12.9-inch iPad Pro has been discounted to $299.98, down from $349.00. Although we've seen the Black colorway go down to a lower price, this is a new record low price on the White version of the 2021 Magic Keyboard.

This Magic Keyboard is compatible with the 12.9-Inch iPad Pro (third generation and later). It features a trackpad, USB-C port, backlit keys, and a floating cantilever design.

