Vivaldi 5.1 Adds Ability to Scroll Through Browser Tabs Horizontally in the Tabs Bar

by

Vivaldi for Mac received an update today that brings yet more new features to the highly customizable web browser, including a handy way of managing multiple tabs using horizontal scroll.

vivaldi
Most modern web browsers usually handle multiple tabs by shrinking the tabs into smaller and smaller segments to fit them all in on screen, but this can quickly look cluttered and make it progressively harder to identify each tab in the squeeze.

In an effort to avoid this situation, version 5.1 of Vivaldi brings a new Scrollable Tabs feature that lets users scroll through the tab row horizontally to reveal more full-width tabs.


Tabs are navigated horizontally by click-dragging with the cursor, or using the arrows on the left and right of the tabs. Another way to view tabs is to long-click the arrows to get a full list of all open tabs.

The Horizontal Scrolling feature can also be combined with Vivaldi's existing Two-level Tab Stacks option, enabling users to scroll two rows of grouped tabs and take advantage of tab group previews for exhaustive tab management.

vivaldi reading list
In addition to Scrollable Tabs, this version of the browser also brings a new built-in Reading List, a new repository for offline reading that maintains each article's read/unread state, with no service signup required.

Elsewhere, Vivaldi has also added a Quick Settings Panel on the Start Page, enabling quicker access to the full gamut of customizable Start Page options, including things like background images, favorites, speed dials, and search field settings.

Vivaldi browser 5.1 is a free download for Mac available directly from the Vivaldi website, featuring built-in tracking protection, tab tools, a translation feature, Chrome extensions support, and much more.

Tag: Vivaldi

Popular Stories

maxresdefault

Gurman: Apple Event on March 8, At Least Four M2 Macs to Launch Later This Year

Sunday February 6, 2022 6:22 am PST by
In his Power On newsletter today, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reiterated that Apple is planning to hold a virtual event on Tuesday, March 8 to introduce new iPhone SE and iPad Air models, which are both expected to feature an A15 chip and 5G support. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. Gurman said Apple also plans to launch at least one new Mac this spring, but it's...
Read Full Article244 comments
Apple Tap to Pay iPhone

Apple Announces 'Tap to Pay' Feature Allowing iPhones to Accept Contactless Payments Without Additional Hardware

Tuesday February 8, 2022 7:11 am PST by
Apple today announced plans to introduce a new "Tap to Pay on iPhone" feature that will allow compatible iPhones to accept payments via Apple Pay, contactless credit and debit cards, and other digital wallets, with no additional hardware required. Apple said the feature will launch in the U.S. later this year and will allow merchants to accept contactless payments through supported iOS apps...
Read Full Article145 comments
Top Stories 84 Thumbnail

Top Stories: March 8 Apple Event, New iMac Pro Rumors, Universal Control vs. Sidecar, and More

Saturday February 5, 2022 6:00 am PST by
Things are definitely starting to heat up as we head toward Apple's first media event of 2022, and it looks like we may now have a date! We should be getting a few product introductions at the event, but there's lots more coming later in the year. Also this week, we took a closer look at the new Universal Control feature that's in beta right now, comparing it to the existing Sidecar feature...
Read Full Article33 comments
macbook pro 13 inch banner

MacBook Pro With Next-Gen M2 Chip Coming Next Month, Supply Chain Report Claims

Tuesday February 8, 2022 2:19 am PST by
Apple will launch its first MacBook Pro featuring a second-generation M2 Apple silicon processor at its spring event next month, according to a new supply chain report today. DigiTimes reports that Apple's supply chain partners kept production lines running during the Lunar New Year holiday for the new MacBook Pro, which is set to launch in "early March," according to the publication's...
Read Full Article162 comments
macbook pro 2021 notch feature

Technology to Embed Face ID into MacBook Displays 'Doesn't Exist,' Says Gurman

Monday February 7, 2022 4:07 am PST by
Apple's first Mac with Face ID is unlikely to be a MacBook because the technology necessary to embed the authentication hardware into a thin notebook display still doesn't exist, according to well-connected Bloomberg journalist Mark Gurman. Gurman's latest thoughts on the subject appeared in the Q&A section of his latest "Power On" newsletter. On whether Face ID will ever come to the Mac,...
Read Full Article267 comments