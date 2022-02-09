Deals: Get Apple's 256GB Wi-Fi iPad for Record Low Price of $449

Amazon today has Apple's 256GB Wi-Fi iPad for $449.00 in both Silver and Space Gray, down from $479.00. This sale represents a match of the all-time low price on this model of the 2021 10.2-inch iPad.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

The iPad is shipped and sold directly from Amazon, with delivery as soon as next week for most customers in the United States. The entry-level 64GB Wi-Fi model isn't currently being discounted, and it's been a while since we saw that iPad hit its lowest-ever price.

The iPad features a 10.2-inch Retina display with True Tone, the A13 Bionic chip, an 8MP Wide rear camera and 12MP Ultra Wide front camera, and a Home button with Touch ID. It's also compatible with the first generation Apple Pencil as well as Apple's Smart Keyboard.

For even more iPad deals, head to our full Best Deals guide for iPad. In that guide we track the best discounts online for iPad, iPad mini, iPad Air, and iPad Pro.