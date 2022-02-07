Deals: Get AirPods 2 for $99 and AirPods 3 for $150 With Amazon's New Sales
Amazon today has a pair of AirPods deals that offer good second-best prices on the second- and third-generation AirPods models. There are a few other AirPods on sale right now, including AirPods Pro and AirPods Max, and you can find all of these discounts in our Best AirPods Deals guide.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
Starting with the AirPods 2, these have returned to $99.99, down from $129.00. This is the second time we've seen this model drop to this price in 2022, and it's just $10 off from the all-time low seen during the holidays.
Secondly, the AirPods 3 have dropped to $149.99, down from $179.00 thanks to an automatic coupon worth $19.01 applied at the checkout screen. Similar to the previous deal, this is just $10 off from the record low 2021 holiday price, and a great second-best offer for 2022.
Final price includes $19.01 taken off at checkout.
Be sure to visit our full Deals Roundup to shop for even more Apple-related products and accessories.
Popular Stories
Apple is planning to unveil an updated version of the iPhone SE with 5G and a new iPad Air at an event that's set to take place in March, reports Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. Apple is said to be targeting Tuesday, March 8 for the iPhone SE event. As we have heard several times before, the new iPhone SE will look similar to the 2020 version that's modeled after the iPhone 8, but it will feature...
In his Power On newsletter today, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reiterated that Apple is planning to hold a virtual event on Tuesday, March 8 to introduce new iPhone SE and iPad Air models, which are both expected to feature an A15 chip and 5G support.
Gurman said Apple also plans to launch at least one new Mac this spring, but it's unclear if that Mac would be introduced at Apple's event. This...
Things are definitely starting to heat up as we head toward Apple's first media event of 2022, and it looks like we may now have a date! We should be getting a few product introductions at the event, but there's lots more coming later in the year.
Also this week, we took a closer look at the new Universal Control feature that's in beta right now, comparing it to the existing Sidecar feature...
Apple is rolling out new product pages for the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro that provide a simplified overview of each device's key features.
The new product pages went live in late January and as of today are prominently linked to from the top menu bar on the iPhone page of Apple's website in the United States, Australia, Germany, United Kingdom, and several other countries. Due to browser...
Apple suppliers have started production of a new fifth-generation iPad Air and third-generation iPhone SE, according to Japanese blog Mac Otakara.
Citing reliable sources in China, the report claims that the new iPhone SE will retain the same chassis design as the current model released in 2020, and the device will apparently continue to lack support for MagSafe accessories. Key features of...
Earlier this week, MacRumors reported on a OneDrive for Mac update that has caused upset among users of the cloud storage service, partly due to alleged bugs it has introduced but mainly because the new version no longer allows users to opt out of its cloud-based Files On-Demand feature, which was previously an optional setting.
In an update to its original blog post introducing this aspect...