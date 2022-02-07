Deals: Apple's 14-Inch MacBook Pro Drops to Record Low Price of $1,749.99 ($249 Off) [Update: Expired]

Apple's 14-inch MacBook Pro (M1 Pro, 8-core CPU, 512GB) has dropped to $1,749.99, down from $1,999.00. This sale price will be reflected after you add the MacBook Pro to your cart on Amazon and receive an automatic coupon worth $200.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

In total this discount reaches to $249 off the original price of the 14-inch MacBook Pro, and it's a new all-time low price on this model. You can get the sale in both Silver and Space Gray color options, and both are in stock and sold by Amazon.

Final price includes $200 taken off at checkout.

You can find even more discounts on other MacBooks by visiting our Best Deals guide for MacBook Pro and MacBook Air. In this guide we track the steepest discounts for the newest MacBook models every week, so be sure to bookmark it and check back often if you're shopping for a new Apple notebook.

Update: This sale quickly expired, but if it returns to Amazon we'll update this article again.