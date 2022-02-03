Deals: AirPods Pro With MagSafe Drop to $179.99 ($69 Off)

Woot today has Apple's AirPods Pro with MagSafe Charging Case for $179.99, down from $249.00. These are in new condition and not refurbished, and include a one year Apple Manufacturer Limited Warranty.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Woot's deal is about $20 below the current price of the AirPods Pro with MagSafe at Amazon and other retailers. This sale will last for one day only, and Amazon Prime members can get the usual free standard shipping options.

