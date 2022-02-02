Telegram Gains Better Reactions, Video Stickers, Interactive Emoji, and More

Telegram has updated its iPhone and iPad app with several new features, including new easy-to-make video stickers, better reactions, interactive emoji, improved navigation between chats, and other additions and improvements.



Telegram's video stickers have proven a popular feature on the chat platform, and in the latest version of the app, support has been added for stickers converted from regular videos.

This means creating detailed animated stickers no longer requires specialized software such as Adobe Illustrator if users want to make their own. For interested creators, Telegram has a video sticker manual with all the details.

Version 8.5.1 of the app also brings improved message reactions. Users can now press and hold a reaction to send a larger reaction, and reactions are now synchronized, so recipients see the animations in real time. In addition, reactions now have a read status.

There are also five new reactions that can optionally be sent as interactive emoji with synchronized fullscreen effects. They include smiling face with three hearts, mind-blown face, thinking face, swearing face, and hands clapping.

Meanwhile, navigating through chats in Telegram has been improved. When jumping through unread channels or moving between chats, users can now press and hold the "Back" button to return to a specific chat via a popup menu. Opening chats from forwarded messages, links, usernames, profiles, and so on also adds them to the menu.

Elsewhere, Telegram developers have improved call quality, added support for translation to Instant View pages (and bios on iOS), added the option to send silent messages from the sharing menu, and included new animations when tapping icons in the tab bar.

Telegram version 8.5.1 is available now on the App Store for iPhone and iPad.