Deals: Get Up to $50 Off Apple Watch Series 7 Models on Amazon

by

Apple Watch Series 7 deals have continued on Amazon this week, offering up to $50 off nearly every model of the 41mm and 45mm Apple Watch Series 7. Every model is shipped and sold directly by Amazon, with stock available for shipping today for most devices.

41mm GPS Aluminum

The 41mm Apple Watch Series 7 is available for $349.99, down from $399.00 in numerous colors and bands. We've seen this version of the Series 7 go down another $10 in previous sales, but those offers only had one or two colors at a discount. Today's sale has nearly every 41mm GPS Aluminum model at a solid second-best price.

41mm GPS Apple Watch Series 7 for $349.99

45mm GPS Aluminum

Additionally, the 45mm GPS Apple Watch Series 7 is on sale for $379.99, down from $429.00. Just like the 41mm option, we have seen a steeper discount in the past on just one color, but Amazon's sale today has a wide array of color options at a solid $50 off.

45mm GPS Apple Watch Series 7 for $379.99

41mm Cellular Aluminum

Cellular options are also on sale this week on Amazon, but there aren't quite as many discounts on 41mm cellular models. For these devices, you'll find two markdowns on Amazon, including the Blue Aluminum and Midnight Aluminum versions of the Apple Watch Series 7.

41mm Cellular Apple Watch Series 7 for $449.99

45mm Cellular Aluminum

There are more 45mm cellular Series 7 models on sale, but the discount isn't quite as steep as other models. You'll save $30 on these devices, with Amazon offering a second-best price on the 45mm cellular versions of the new Apple Watch.

45mm Cellular Apple Watch Series 7 for $499.00

Head to our full Deals Roundup to get caught up with all of the latest deals and discounts that we've been tracking over the past week.

