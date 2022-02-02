Sideloading Bill Would Allow 'Malware, Scams and Data-Exploitation to Proliferate,' Says Apple

by

The U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee will on Thursday consider the Open Markets Act, an antitrust bill that would allow for sideloading and alternate app stores.

iOS App Store General Feature Sqaure Complement
Ahead of the meeting, Apple's head of government affairs in the Americas Tim Powderly sent a letter to committee members, urging them to reject the bill, reports Bloomberg. Powderly repeated a privacy and security argument that Apple executives have made many times before about the dangers of sideloading.

Sideloading would enable bad actors to evade Apple's privacy and security protections by distributing apps without critical privacy and security checks. These provisions would allow malware, scams and data-exploitation to proliferate.

He also said that Apple is "deeply concerned" that the legislation in its current form would also "make it easier for big social media platforms to avoid the pro-consumer practices of Apple's App Store."

The U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee already discussed the American Innovation and Choice Online Act, another antitrust bill introduced in June 2021, which Apple also spoke out against. Despite Apple's protests, the bill was approved and will move on to the Senate floor for a vote. It is likely that the Open Markets Act will join it.

Top Rated Comments

DHagan4755 Avatar
DHagan4755
23 minutes ago at 03:53 pm
[S]I'm for the market deciding these things, not Congress. It would be like forcing property owners to rent space to merchants they may not want in their mall/shopping center. Imagine an adult toy popup store in a mall parking lot.

That said,[/S] Apple could easily do this by creating on iOS/iPadOS this same panel that exists on macOS, with the App Store set to on by default.



Edit: Upon reflection the first part of what I wrote isn't an appropriate analogy. I just loathe the threats that Congress will do something because the Congress right now sucks.

Attachment Image
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Octavius8 Avatar
Octavius8
17 minutes ago at 03:58 pm
If only Apple did a good job at controlling malware, abusive apps that create 100s of trackers and copycat apps, etc. I would believe that…
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
munpip214 Avatar
munpip214
12 minutes ago at 04:04 pm
I already have to spend enough time helping my family with their tech devices. I can’t imagine what would happen if this closed system opened up.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
mrat93 Avatar
mrat93
25 minutes ago at 03:50 pm
Dear lord I hope Apple loses this.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
jz0309 Avatar
jz0309
18 minutes ago at 03:57 pm
I sure hope that this legislation will NOT pass ... the market is deciding already and continue buying iOS devices as they are more secure ...
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
ruka.snow Avatar
ruka.snow
13 minutes ago at 04:03 pm
If any of this nonsense goes through you might as well just install Android on every iPhone. Can't possibly have competing business models.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

