Deals: AirPods Max on Sale for $449.99 in Every Color ($99 Off)

Apple's AirPods Max headphones have dropped to $449.99 in all colors on Amazon, down from $549.00. All models are in stock and ready to ship out today, except for Space Gray which has a shipping delay of about a week.

We've seen a few colors of the AirPods Max drop to $449 in 2022, but this is one of the first times where all color options have been discounted by $99. In comparison to previous discounts, this is the second-best Amazon price we've ever tracked on the AirPods Max.

AirPods Max feature Active Noise Cancellation technology and the same Transparency mode, Adaptive EQ, and spatial audio features that are in the AirPods Pro. For charging, the headphones come with a Smart Case made out of a soft material that puts AirPods Max in an ultra low-power state to preserve battery charge when not in use.

We track sales for every model of the AirPods in our Best AirPods Deals guide, so be sure to bookmark that page while you shop around for the wireless headphones.