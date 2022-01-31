Deals: Apple's M1 iMac (8-Core GPU, 256GB) Drops to New Low of $1,349.99 in Several Colors

A new all-time low price on the M1 iMac (8-core GPU, 256GB) has hit Amazon today, available for $1,349.99, down from $1,499.00. This sale price won't be seen until you add the iMac to your cart and receive an automatic $100 off coupon.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Colors available at this sale price include Green, Pink, Orange, and Yellow. This sale beats the previous record low price for this version of the M1 iMac by about $50, and it's only available on Amazon as of writing.

Final price includes $100 taken off at checkout.

In another sale, Expercom via Amazon has the 7-Core GPU, 256GB version of the M1 iMac for another record low price of $1,229.91, down from $1,299.00. This model is sold by Expercom on Amazon and it's available in Silver.

We've been tracking discounts on this 24-inch iMac model throughout January, and it's continued to drop throughout the month.

You can keep track of ongoing sales on Apple's iMac line by visiting our Best iMac Deals guide. There, we keep track of the best iMac offers from Amazon, Adorama, B&H Photo, and other retailers, so be sure to check back often if you're shopping for an iMac for the first time, or thinking of upgrading.