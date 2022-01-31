Apple Watch Getting New Activity Challenge for Heart Month

Apple today announced that it will be offering a new Heart Month Activity Challenge next month. Apple Watch users can complete the Activity Challenge by completing 30 minutes in their Exercise ring on February 14 to earn a special award and custom iMessage stickers.



Also starting February 14, Apple Fitness+ will feature a special section of 30-minute energizing workouts, along with a new Time to Walk episode featuring former mixed martial arts champion Georges St-Pierre, according to Apple.

In celebration of Heart Month this February, Apple will also be offering themed content across the App Store, the Apple TV app, Apple Podcasts, and Apple Books.

"We're strong believers at Apple that if you can empower people with information about their health, you can change the trajectory of their well-being," said Apple COO Jeff Williams, who oversees the Apple Watch team. "Keeping your heart healthy requires a holistic approach — something we've focused on since the first generation of Apple Watch with the inclusion of activity and workout apps, in addition to heart rate."

Apple also shared preliminary analysis of activity data from its Apple Heart and Movement Study. Researchers found that after analyzing more than 18 million workouts logged using Apple Watch during the pandemic, study participants relied on getting their activity minutes in by walking, cycling, and running the most, according to Apple.