MacRumors Giveaway: Win a Massive Bluetti 2048Wh Portable Power Station

The AC200MAX is one of Bluetti's newest and biggest portable power stations, and with its $2099 price tag, it's designed for those who need to have plenty of battery power on hand. By default, the AC200MAX has a 2048Wh capacity, but that can be boosted to 8192Wh with add-on battery modules that are available separately.



There are 16 ports, including 4 AC outlets, 4 USB-A ports (two 18W and two 5VDC/3A), a 12V/16A port, NEMA TT-30 RV outlet, two 12V/30A ports, a 100W USB-C port, and two spots for wirelessly charging smartphones, earbuds, and similar devices.

A large LED display provides information on battery level and offers touch controls for turning AC/DC ports off, activating the included lights, controlling settings, checking for faults, and more. There are built-in fans to keep it cool when it's operating, and Bluetti has added covers for all the outlets and ports to keep them protected when not in use.



The AC200MAX is compatible with solar panels up to 900W and supports 500W AC input, and with both, it can be charged to full in under two hours. The power station supports up to 2000W with 4800W surge capacity, so it is able to power most appliances. It is compatible with small refrigerators, heaters, blow dryers, CPAP machines, and more, making it a good choice if you need to operate high-powered appliances with no on-grid power source.



For those who don't need the power of the AC200MAX, MAXOAK also makes a whole range of smaller power stations at more affordable price points. The 500Wh Bluetti AC50S is priced at $400 and supports devices up to 300W, so it's ideal for smaller appliances and electronics. It features two AC ports, four USB-A ports, a 45W USB-C port, two 12V/3A ports, a 12V/10A car port, and a 10W wireless charging pad.



There's a built-in LCD display that provides information on charging status, and it weighs just 13.6 pounds, so it's much more portable than the AC200MAX, which weighs in at 62 pounds.

