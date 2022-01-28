MacRumors Giveaway: Win a Massive Bluetti 2048Wh Portable Power Station

by

For this week's giveaway, we've teamed up with MAXOAK to offer MacRumors readers a chance to win a Bluetti portable power station or solar panel. One winner will receive the 2048Wh high-end Bluetti AC200MAX and two winners will receive the 500Wh Bluetti AC50S. All of these products are great to have on hand for camping, RV use, off-grid living, power outages, emergencies, and more.

bluetti portable power station 1
The AC200MAX is one of Bluetti's newest and biggest portable power stations, and with its $2099 price tag, it's designed for those who need to have plenty of battery power on hand. By default, the AC200MAX has a 2048Wh capacity, but that can be boosted to 8192Wh with add-on battery modules that are available separately.

bluetti power station 2
There are 16 ports, including 4 AC outlets, 4 USB-A ports (two 18W and two 5VDC/3A), a 12V/16A port, NEMA TT-30 RV outlet, two 12V/30A ports, a 100W USB-C port, and two spots for wirelessly charging smartphones, earbuds, and similar devices.

A large LED display provides information on battery level and offers touch controls for turning AC/DC ports off, activating the included lights, controlling settings, checking for faults, and more. There are built-in fans to keep it cool when it's operating, and Bluetti has added covers for all the outlets and ports to keep them protected when not in use.

bluetti power station 3
The AC200MAX is compatible with solar panels up to 900W and supports 500W AC input, and with both, it can be charged to full in under two hours. The power station supports up to 2000W with 4800W surge capacity, so it is able to power most appliances. It is compatible with small refrigerators, heaters, blow dryers, CPAP machines, and more, making it a good choice if you need to operate high-powered appliances with no on-grid power source.

bluetti portable powerstation 4
For those who don't need the power of the AC200MAX, MAXOAK also makes a whole range of smaller power stations at more affordable price points. The 500Wh Bluetti AC50S is priced at $400 and supports devices up to 300W, so it's ideal for smaller appliances and electronics. It features two AC ports, four USB-A ports, a 45W USB-C port, two 12V/3A ports, a 12V/10A car port, and a 10W wireless charging pad.

bluetti blue
There's a built-in LCD display that provides information on charging status, and it weighs just 13.6 pounds, so it's much more portable than the AC200MAX, which weighs in at 62 pounds.

MAXOAK is giving away one grand prize that includes the Bluetti AC200MAX Portable Power Station, and two second prize winners will receive Bluetti AC50S 500Wh Portable Power Station.

To enter to win, use the Gleam.io widget below and enter an email address. Email addresses will be used solely for contact purposes to reach the winners and send the prizes. You can earn additional entries by subscribing to our weekly newsletter, subscribing to our YouTube channel, following us on Twitter, following us on Instagram, or visiting the MacRumors Facebook page.

Due to the complexities of international laws regarding giveaways, only U.S. residents who are 18 years or older, UK residents who are 18 years or older, and Canadian residents (excluding Quebec) who have reached the age of majority in their province or territory are eligible to enter. All federal, state, provincial, and/or local taxes, fees, and surcharges are the sole responsibility of the prize winner. To offer feedback or get more information on the ‌giveaway‌ restrictions, please refer to our Site Feedback section, as that is where discussion of the rules will be redirected.

Bluetti Giveaway
The contest will run from today (January 28) at 9:00 a.m. Pacific Time through 9:00 a.m. Pacific Time on February 4. The winners will be chosen randomly on February 4 and will be contacted by email. The winners will have 48 hours to respond and provide a shipping address before new winners are chosen.

