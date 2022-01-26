Apple Fixed iCloud Bug Causing Syncing Issues for Third-Party Apps

by

Apple appears to have fixed an ongoing iCloud server issue that was causing some apps that have implemented ‌iCloud‌ support to fail to sync properly. The bug has persisted since November, and app developers were becoming increasingly upset with Apple's lack of effort to address the problem.

iCloud Bug Feature Green
According to YarnBuddy developer Becky Hansmeyer, Apple said that it has managed to address the issue that was causing sync failures.


Users of apps with ‌iCloud‌ issues were seeing 503 error messages such as "Request failed with http status code 503," but multiple developers have confirmed that the error messages appear to have gone away over the course of the last couple of days.

Tweetbot developer Paul Haddad said that he has received "basically 0" ‌iCloud‌ Sync reports over the past couple days, and Craig Grannell, who wrote about the ‌iCloud‌ problems, said that he is no longer seeing issues with the Cloud Battery or Transloader apps he uses.


The ‌iCloud‌ syncing bug appears to have been introduced sometime around late November or early December, and it was a major headache for developers. App users experiencing ‌iCloud‌ syncing issues don't know that it's a problem on Apple's end, causing developers to be blamed. Some app developers even went as far as building ‌iCloud‌ status dashboards into their apps so end users would have a better idea of when there were issues with the way ‌iCloud‌ was working.

While most developers have said that the syncing issue has been largely resolved, there are still a few complaints about ongoing problems, so Apple may have a few kinks to work out.

It's worth noting that this ‌iCloud‌ sync issue is an ongoing problem that developers were dealing with for months, and it is separate from the current two-day iCloud outage that is affecting ‌iCloud‌ services.

Tag: iCloud
Related Forum: Apple Music, Apple Pay/Card, iCloud, Fitness+

Top Rated Comments

Prof. Avatar
Prof.
27 minutes ago at 11:03 am
How about iMessage not syncing between iOS and macOS devices? Hmmm?
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
GeoStructural Avatar
GeoStructural
26 minutes ago at 11:05 am
Still not syncing pictures between my iPad and iPhone today. And iCloud Drive is not letting me upload any files at all.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
_Spinn_ Avatar
_Spinn_
24 minutes ago at 11:06 am
Thank goodness they finally fixed this issue. Now about the current iCloud outage...
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Prof. Avatar
Prof.
17 minutes ago at 11:14 am

Happy to know I'm not the only one having this problem during the last couple of days
oh it’s been months for me. I was hoping iOS 15 and macOS 12 would have fixed it, but nope.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
ghostface147 Avatar
ghostface147
27 minutes ago at 11:04 am
Yet they can’t fix basic stuff like recently visited in safari.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
PsykX Avatar
PsykX
27 minutes ago at 11:04 am

How about iMessage not syncing between iOS and macOS devices? Hmmm?
Happy to know I'm not the only one having this problem during the last couple of days
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Popular Stories

Upcoming Products 2022 Feature

Gurman: Apple Preparing 'Widest Array of New Hardware Products in Its History' for Fall

Sunday January 23, 2022 10:32 am PST by
Apple is working on a number of new products that are set to launch this fall, and Bloomberg's Mark Gurman says that it will be "the widest array" of new devices that Apple has introduced in its history. In his latest "Power On" newsletter, Gurman explains that Apple is working on four new flagship iPhones (iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max), an updated low-end Ma...
Read Full Article278 comments
Questionable Design Decisions

Apple's Most Questionable Design Decisions in Recent Memory

Sunday January 23, 2022 2:59 am PST by
Apple has always emphasized the depth of thought that goes into the design of its products. In the foreword to Designed by Apple in California, a photo book released by the company in 2016, Jony Ive explains how Apple strives "to define objects that appear effortless" and "so simple, coherent and inevitable that there could be no rational alternative." But every once in a while even Apple...
Read Full Article442 comments
macbook pro 14 16 2021

Three Months After Launch, Apple Still Struggling to Meet Demand for Redesigned 14-Inch and 16-Inch MacBook Pro

Monday January 24, 2022 7:12 am PST by
Three months after their launch, the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros continue to experience high demand and seemingly short supply, with shipping dates for both models stretching into multiple weeks in several of Apple's key markets. In the United States, the baseline 14-inch MacBook Pro with the M1 Pro chip is estimated to ship in three to four weeks, promising an arrival by at least...
Read Full Article204 comments
att gigabit internet

AT&T Bringing $180/Month 5-Gigabit Internet to 70 Cities

Monday January 24, 2022 9:20 am PST by
AT&T today announced the launch of upgraded AT&T Fiber plans, which support speeds of up to 5 Gigabits for some customers. There are two separate plans, one "2 GIG" plan and one "5 GIG" plan, available to new and existing AT&T Fiber subscribers. According to AT&T, the new plans are available to nearly 5.2 million customers across 70 metro areas including Los Angeles, Atlanta, Chicago, San...
Read Full Article268 comments
airpodsinear 1

AirPods Save Woman's Life With Feature Everyone Should Know

Friday January 21, 2022 2:13 am PST by
Apple's AirPods have been credited with saving a woman's life after a potentially fatal fall, People reports. When a 60-year-old florist in New Jersey tripped and hit her head in her studio, she lost consciousness and awoke heavily bleeding. With nobody around to call for help, she realized she had her AirPods in, and used a "Hey Siri" command to call 911. An operator was able to stay on the ...
Read Full Article
AirPods Pro Gen 3 Mock Feature ugly yellow

AirPods Pro 2 Could Beat AirPods Max Sound Quality

Monday January 24, 2022 2:15 am PST by
Apple's second-generation AirPods Pro could deliver higher fidelity audio than the AirPods Max over-ear headphones, despite being comparatively small in-ear buds, recent reports have suggested. In a recent note to investors, seen by MacRumors, TF International Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo claimed that the second-generation AirPods Pro will offer improved audio quality thanks to support...
Read Full Article
iCloud Bug Feature Green

Developers Unhappy With Bug Causing iCloud Unreliability

Monday January 24, 2022 10:15 am PST by
A number of developers are upset with an increasingly problematic iCloud server issue that is causing some apps that have implemented iCloud support to fail to sync properly. As outlined on the Developer Forums and on Twitter, there are CloudKit connectivity issues that have been occurring since November. Some users of apps that have iCloud support built in are seeing the following message:...
Read Full Article158 comments
top stories 2022jan22

Top Stories: Spring Apple Event Rumors, Apple Opposes Sideloading, and More

Saturday January 22, 2022 6:00 am PST by
As we roll into the latter half of January, we're starting to hear more about a potential spring Apple event, which is likely to take place in March or April. There are a number of potential announcements on deck, so an event would be a good opportunity for Apple to get them all out there. We've also been going back and forth on some iPhone 14 rumors, and we've taken a look at a number of...
Read Full Article35 comments