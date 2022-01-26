Apple's iCloud Service Experiencing Outage
Some of Apple's iCloud services appear to be experiencing an outage, based on a multitude of reports that MacRumors has received and hundreds of complaints on Twitter.
According to the Apple System Status page, there are issues with iCloud Backup, iCloud Mail, iCloud Storage Upgrades, iCloud.com, iMessage, and Game Center. Some users are unable to log into the iCloud website, and others are having trouble with app-specific passwords or are seeing a message about an issue with connecting to Apple ID servers.
There are reports about the iCloud issues from multiple countries, though it is not clear if all users are affected at this time. The iCloud outage has been ongoing since yesterday afternoon.
Apple earlier this morning said that the iCloud outage had been fixed and the company updated the System Status page, but after continued complaints from users and ongoing connectivity problems, Apple again changed the System Status page to note several issues. We'll update this article when Apple is able to address the iCloud outage.
