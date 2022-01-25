Spotify Still Doesn't Offer AirPlay 2 Nearly Six Months After Last Promising to Support the Feature

Spotify has still not enabled AirPlay 2 in its iPhone and iPad app, nearly six months after last promising to support the feature.



"Spotify will support AirPlay 2 and we're working to make that a reality," a Spotify spokesperson informed MacRumors in early August, in response to a Spotify Community forum post that said the company had paused plans to support the feature.

The streaming music service has not provided an update on its AirPlay 2 plans since, and it did not respond to requests for comment this week.

Apple launched AirPlay 2 in 2018 with several improvements over the original version of AirPlay, including support for multi-room audio, Siri voice control, and improved buffering. Apple is not preventing Spotify from supporting AirPlay 2 and offers documentation on its developer website for apps that wish to implement the feature.

Spotify also still does not natively support the HomePod or HomePod mini, despite Apple opening up the speakers to third-party music services in 2020. This is despite Spotify filing a complaint against Apple with the European Commission in March 2019 that accused the iPhone maker of locking Spotify out of platforms like the HomePod and Siri.