Apple's iCloud Service Experiencing Outage

Some of Apple's iCloud services appear to be experiencing an outage, based on a multitude of reports that MacRumors has received and hundreds of complaints on Twitter.

According to the Apple System Status page, there are issues with ‌iCloud‌ Backup, ‌iCloud‌ Mail, ‌iCloud‌ Storage Upgrades, iCloud.com, iMessage, and Game Center. Some users are unable to log into the ‌iCloud‌ website, and others are having trouble with app-specific passwords or are seeing a message about an issue with connecting to Apple ID servers.

There are reports about the ‌iCloud‌ issues from multiple countries, though it is not clear if all users are affected at this time. We'll update this article when Apple resolves the outage.

jared52 Avatar
jared52
1 hour ago at 05:17 pm
Yep. Picked an awesome time to upgrade to an iPhone 13. Took forever in store to deactivate Find My and setting up my new phone is taking forever to send 2FA.
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Goodeye Avatar
Goodeye
53 minutes ago at 05:30 pm
Yep and Apples official support on Twitter is acting/of the belief it’s just individual local issues and not a widespread issue. :rolleyes::rolleyes::rolleyes:
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
TheYayAreaLiving ? Avatar
TheYayAreaLiving ?
59 minutes ago at 05:24 pm
My Apple Watch Series 7 keep asking me to input my password in. Back to back!

A restart to the iCloud server is desperately needed. ??
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Wackery Avatar
Wackery
38 minutes ago at 05:45 pm

Yep. Picked an awesome time to upgrade to an iPhone 13. Took forever in store to deactivate Find My and setting up my new phone is taking forever to send 2FA.
Steve Jobs never would’ve let this happen
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Wackery Avatar
Wackery
37 minutes ago at 05:46 pm

Yep and Apples official support on Twitter is acting/of the belief it’s just individual local issues and not a widespread issue. :rolleyes::rolleyes::rolleyes:
Your holding your cloud service incorrectly
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
nvmls Avatar
nvmls
18 minutes ago at 06:05 pm
Reliable. That's iCloud.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
