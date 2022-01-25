Apple Expected to Report Best Quarter in Company History

Apple will report its earnings results for the fourth quarter of 2021 on Thursday, and it could be the best quarter in the company's history.



Wall Street analysts on average estimate that Apple will report revenue of $118.3 billion for the quarter, which ran from late September through late December, according to Yahoo Finance. This figure would represent an all-time quarterly revenue record for Apple, topping the $111.4 billion that it earned in the year-ago quarter.

New products on sale during the fourth quarter included iPhone 13 models, Apple Watch Series 7 models, the sixth-generation iPad mini, the ninth-generation iPad, third-generation AirPods, and redesigned 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models. Apple also made the HomePod mini available in three new colors and released a polishing cloth.

Apple has reported strong earnings results throughout the pandemic, as its devices and services have been in especially high demand as more people have worked, learned, and connected with others remotely over the last two years.

Apple will report its earnings results on Thursday at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time. A conference call with Apple's CEO Tim Cook and CFO Luca Maestri will follow at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time. As usual during the pandemic, Apple did not provide its own guidance for the quarter.