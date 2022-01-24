AT&T Bringing $180/Month 5-Gigabit Internet to 70 Cities

AT&T today announced the launch of upgraded AT&T Fiber plans, which support speeds of up to 5 Gigabits for some customers. There are two separate plans, one "2 GIG" plan and one "5 GIG" plan, available to new and existing AT&T Fiber subscribers.

According to AT&T, the new plans are available to nearly 5.2 million customers across 70 metro areas including Los Angeles, Atlanta, Chicago, San Francisco, San Diego, Los Angeles, Raleigh, Miami, and Dallas, with a full list available on AT&T's website.

AT&T Fiber 2 GIG is priced at $110 per month plus taxes, while the highest-speed AT&T Fiber 5 GIG plan is priced at $180 per month plus taxes.

AT&T is enacting a new "straightforward pricing" policy, which means there are no data limits, no equipment fees, no annual contract, and no "deals" that will see prices increase at 12 months. These high-end plans include AT&T ActiveArmor internet security, "next-gen WiFi support," and HBO Max access.

With the launch of these new multi-gigabit internet plans, AT&T is calling itself the "fastest major internet provider." AT&T intends to continue to expand its faster connection speeds to additional customers, with plans to cover 30 million customer locations by the end of 2025.

ruka.snow Avatar
ruka.snow
1 hour ago at 09:27 am

Besides dick measuring, what's the point of these? No WiFi can transport this kind of data. And who needs this for workstation-at-home work?
People with ethernet at home. Multiple people using the multiple WiFi access points at once on WiFi 6e.
Score: 10 Votes (Like | Disagree)
I7guy Avatar
I7guy
1 hour ago at 09:23 am
Go AT&T. Competition is great and hopefully will spur other ISPs to up their game.
Score: 8 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Maclver Avatar
Maclver
1 hour ago at 09:27 am
LMAO.... this is what is available in my area.... Ill stick with the Cox Gigablast...

Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
a m u n Avatar
a m u n
59 minutes ago at 09:32 am
What a difference.

In Europe, I pay $12 per month for 10 Gbps.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
calstanford Avatar
calstanford
1 hour ago at 09:24 am
Besides dick measuring, what's the point of these? No WiFi can transport this kind of data. And who needs this for workstation-at-home work?
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
nutmac Avatar
nutmac
1 hour ago at 09:27 am
I have AT&T's 300 Mbps fiber, downgraded after trying 1 Gbps for a couple of months. My family of couldn't stress the network to a point where we would benefit from 1 Gbps.

That isn't to say others wouldn't benefit, but before spending more money, one should understand what their true needs are. If everyone is on Wi-Fi, you probably can't get much faster than 700 Mbps even with the best Wi-Fi router.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
