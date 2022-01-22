Top Stories: Spring Apple Event Rumors, Apple Opposes Sideloading, and More

by

As we roll into the latter half of January, we're starting to hear more about a potential spring Apple event, which is likely to take place in March or April. There are a number of potential announcements on deck, so an event would be a good opportunity for Apple to get them all out there.

top stories 2022jan22
We've also been going back and forth on some iPhone 14 rumors, and we've taken a look at a number of rumored Apple products that are a bit further down the road. Read on below for details on all of these stories and more!

New iPad Air, Macs, and iPhone SE With 5G Likely to Be Announced at Apple Event This Spring

Apple plans to a hold a spring event to announce a new iPhone SE with 5G support and other hardware, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. The event will likely take place in March or April, he said.


In addition to a new iPhone SE, other products rumored to be announced at the event include a fifth-generation iPad Air with similar features as the new iPad mini, a redesigned 27-inch iMac with M1 Pro and M1 Max chips, and a high-end Mac mini with M1 Pro and M1 Max chips.

Earlier this week, Apple filed several unreleased iPhone and iPad model numbers in a regulatory database. These filings are likely for new iPhone SE and iPad Air models at a minimum.

Apple Says Option to Stay on iOS 14 With Security Updates Was Always Meant to Be Temporary

When iOS 15 was released in September, Apple gave users an option to stay on iOS 14 and continue to receive security updates, but as MacRumors reported last week, this is no longer an option.

iOS 14 vs 15 feature
Apple has since informed Ars Technica that the option to stay on iOS 14 and receive security updates was always meant to be temporary. Users now must update to iOS 15 to continue to receive security updates.

U.S. Senate Panel Approves Antitrust Bill That Would Allow Sideloading

The U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee this week approved the American Innovation and Choice Online Act, which means it will now move on to the Senate floor for a vote, and there could be big implications for Apple.

iOS App Store General Feature Sqaure Complement
The bill would require major changes to the App Store if passed in its current incarnation. For example, it would allow sideloading of apps outside of the App Store on the iPhone and iPad. In a letter this week, Apple warned that sideloading will subject customers to "malware, ransomware, and scams."

ProMotion Display Now Expected to Remain Exclusive to iPhone 14 Pro Models

iPhone 13 Pro models feature ProMotion, which allows for the display to have a variable refresh rate up to 120Hz for smoother content and scrolling. The refresh rate can also go as low as 10Hz to preserve battery life depending on the type of content on the screen.

iphone 14 pro 120hz promotion blue
While it was rumored that ProMotion might expand to all iPhone 14 models, display industry consultant Ross Young this week claimed the feature will remain exclusive to the Pro models.

Six Rumored Apple Products You're Unlikely to See This Year

Much has been said about what consumers could see from Apple in 2022, but the company is also working on a handful of rumored products that aren't expected to be unveiled for at least another 12 months, and in some cases a lot longer.

Unlikely Products 2022 Feature
With that in mind, we've put together a list of six rumored Apple products that are unlikely to launch this year, including a hybrid Apple TV/HomePod device.

MacRumors Newsletter

Each week, we publish an email newsletter like this highlighting the top Apple stories, making it a great way to get a bite-sized recap of the week hitting all of the major topics we've covered and tying together related stories for a big-picture view.

So if you want to have top stories like the above recap delivered to your email inbox each week, subscribe to our newsletter!

Tag: Top Stories

Popular Stories

maxresdefault

Review: M1 Max MacBook Pro After Three Months

Wednesday January 19, 2022 11:30 am PST by
It's now been a few months since the M1 Pro and M1 Max MacBook Pro models launched in October, and MacRumors video editor Dan Barbera has been using one of the new machines since they debuted. Over on the MacRumors YouTube channel, Dan has shared a three month review of his MacBook Pro to see how it has held up over time and how it's changed his workflow. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube ...
Read Full Article182 comments
airpodsinear 1

AirPods Save Woman's Life With Feature Everyone Should Know

Friday January 21, 2022 2:13 am PST by
Apple's AirPods have been credited with saving a woman's life after a potentially fatal fall, People reports. When a 60-year-old florist in New Jersey tripped and hit her head in her studio, she lost consciousness and awoke heavily bleeding. With nobody around to call for help, she realized she had her AirPods in, and used a "Hey Siri" command to call 911. An operator was able to stay on the ...
Read Full Article
iphone se 2020 top

New iPhone SE Likely to Launch in April Based on Production Timeframe

Wednesday January 19, 2022 6:44 am PST by
Apple suppliers will begin producing display panels for the third-generation iPhone SE this month, with final assembly of the device likely to start in March, according to information shared by display industry consultant Ross Young. Based on this production timeframe, Young believes the third-generation iPhone SE is likely to launch in the second half of April, or perhaps in early May at...
Read Full Article52 comments
iphone 13 earpods

Apple to Stop Including EarPods With Every iPhone Sold in France From Next Week

Friday January 21, 2022 3:21 am PST by
Apple will no longer include EarPods with every iPhone sold in France, starting on January 24, according to a notice posted by a French carrier (via iGeneration). Apple was previously required to include EarPods in the box with the iPhone due to a French law that required every smartphone sold in the country to come with a "handsfree kit," but the law has now been changed in favor of reducing the ...
Read Full Article168 comments
Spring 2022 Apple Products Feature

New iPad Air, Macs, and iPhone SE With 5G Likely to Be Announced at Apple Event This Spring

Thursday January 20, 2022 8:32 am PST by
Earlier this week, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman tweeted that Apple "will be holding a spring event" to announce a new iPhone SE and other hardware. In a recent edition of his newsletter, Gurman said the event is likely to occur in March or April. Gurman did not elaborate on what "other hardware" will be announced at Apple's purported spring event, but rumors suggest at least four products are...
Read Full Article79 comments
appleeducation

Apple's US Education Store Now Requires Institution Verification to Buy Discounted Products

Wednesday January 19, 2022 2:22 am PST by
Apple is now requiring that customers in the United States verify that they're active students, teachers, or staff members at an educational institution in order to access education discounts on products. Previously, little verification was needed for customers to purchase products through Apple's education store in the United States. Apple's education stores offer models of the iPad and Mac ...
Read Full Article145 comments
AirPods 3 New Firmware Feature

Apple Updates AirPods 3 Firmware to Version 4C170

Tuesday January 18, 2022 11:46 am PST by
Apple today released a new 4C170 firmware update for the AirPods 3, an update from the prior 4C165 that was made available in December. Apple does not offer details on what's included in new firmware updates for the AirPods‌, so we don't know what improvements or bug fixes the new firmware brings. There is no standard way to upgrade the ‌AirPods‌‌ software, but firmware is...
Read Full Article53 comments
appleprivacyad cleaned

iOS 15 Patched Security Hole That Potentially Exposed Users' Private Apple ID Information to Third-Party Apps

Thursday January 20, 2022 3:32 am PST by
Apple patched two significant security vulnerabilities when it released iOS 15 that could have potentially exposed users' private Apple ID information and in-app search history to malicious third-party apps and allowed apps to override user Privacy preferences, Apple has revealed in a recent support document update. With most iOS, macOS, tvOS, and watchOS updates, Apple provides a list of...
Read Full Article71 comments
apple watch series 7 aluminum colors yellowbg

Apple Watch Charging Bug Fixed in watchOS 8.4 Release Candidate

Thursday January 20, 2022 4:01 pm PST by
The watchOS 8.4 release candidate that was seeded to developers and beta testers this morning addresses an ongoing bug that could cause some Apple Watch chargers not to work properly with the Apple Watch. Back in December, we reported on a growing number of charging issues that Apple Watch Series 7 owners were facing. Since watchOS 8.3, there have been a number of complaints about...
Read Full Article24 comments