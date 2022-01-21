MacRumors Giveaway: Win a Customized Sonos Roam Speaker From Electronic Finishing Solutions

For this week's giveaway, we've teamed up with Electronic Finishing Solutions to offer MacRumors readers a chance to win a Sonos Roam speaker that's customized with the MacRumors logo.



Electronic Finishing Solutions bills itself as a company with high-end electronic customization experts. It offers a selection of customized AirPods, speakers, earbuds, headphones, and other devices. Companies often like to provide customized devices for clients or employees, and Electronic Finishing Solutions can add logos or other branding.

Customized Sonos Roam speakers can be ordered in quantities ranging from a single set to more than 100, with pricing starting at $249.99. The speaker itself is $180, so the customization process is a $70 surcharge, but cost goes down with a higher number of units ordered.



All of Electronic Finishing Solutions' customized products can be ordered as a single device or in multiples, so individuals can take advantage of the customization as well. Customized devices make fun corporate gifts for clients or for anyone who wants to gift friends or family with a custom set of headphones or speakers.



Personalization services are all-inclusive and Electronic Finishing Solutions works with customers to get the perfect look for a customized product, with production beginning after a proof is approved by the customer. Orders ship in 5 to 10 business days, but faster shipping is available and there's even a direct fulfillment service.



As for the Sonos Roam speaker, it is a lightweight, battery-operated speaker that's ready for the outdoors with IP67 water resistance and drop protection. It offers a 10+ hour battery life and it is compatible with AirPlay 2.

Electronic Finishing Solutions has made three custom Sonos Roam speakers to give away to MacRumors readers. To enter to win, use the Gleam.io widget below and enter an email address. Email addresses will be used solely for contact purposes to reach the winners and send the prizes. You can earn additional entries by subscribing to our weekly newsletter, subscribing to our YouTube channel, following us on Twitter, following us on Instagram, or visiting the MacRumors Facebook page.

Due to the complexities of international laws regarding giveaways, only U.S. residents who are 18 years or older, UK residents who are 18 years or older, and Canadian residents (excluding Quebec) who have reached the age of majority in their province or territory are eligible to enter. All federal, state, provincial, and/or local taxes, fees, and surcharges are the sole responsibility of the prize winner. To offer feedback or get more information on the ‌giveaway‌ restrictions, please refer to our Site Feedback section, as that is where discussion of the rules will be redirected.

The contest will run from today (January 21) at 9:00 a.m. Pacific Time through 9:00 a.m. Pacific Time on January 28. The winners will be chosen randomly on January 28 and will be contacted by email. The winners will have 48 hours to respond and provide a shipping address before new winners are chosen.