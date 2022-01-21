Apple Shares Valentine's Day Gift Ideas

Apple today shared a new Valentine's Day gift guide with categories including music, health, entertainment, creativity, photography, and video.



The gift guide promotes a wide variety of Apple products and accessories for Valentine's Day, with some of the more affordable options including an Apple Watch band, an iPhone case, an AirTag, AirPods, an Apple Pencil, and a HomePod mini.

Many products are available with free engraving for a personalized touch, including the iPhone, iPad, Apple Pencil, AirPods, and AirTag.

Apple gift cards are always a popular gift idea as well and can be used towards products and accessories from the Apple Store, in addition to the App Store, Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Fitness+, Apple News+, Apple Arcade, iCloud+ storage, and more.