Apple Walks Back UNiDAYS Verification Requirement for U.S. Education Store

Earlier this week, Apple began requiring that customers taking advantage of educational discounts in the United States verify their status as a teacher, student, or school staff member through UNiDAYS.

The requirement was a major change as Apple had never asked customers to go through a verification process in the United States before, and now, just three days after verification was added, Apple has removed it.

As of today, discounted iPads, Macs, and other products can be purchased from Apple's education website in the U.S., and Apple is not asking for any proof that a customer is a student or teacher.

After the UNiDAYS requirement rolled out, there were complaints from some MacRumors readers that suggested the UNiDAYS site was broken for staff member verification, as it was asking customers to upload a student ID with an expiration date. Staff members were prevented from obtaining discounted products, which could be why Apple has nixed the requirement.

It is not clear if Apple will reimplement an institution verification process after working out kinks to make it available for students, teachers, and school staff, but for now, there is no requirement to make a discounted purchase.

Apple has long required UNiDAYS verification in countries like the United Kingdom, so it would not be too much of a surprise to see it added again as a requirement in the United States at some point in the future.

appleArticulate Avatar
appleArticulate
45 minutes ago at 12:45 pm
Wait...there is no verification process for the EDU pricing??
johnediii Avatar
johnediii
45 minutes ago at 12:46 pm
As a homeschooling parent, I don't particularly care, but would prefer that the make a path for us as well.
antiprotest Avatar
antiprotest
44 minutes ago at 12:47 pm
I never knew that Apple did not ask for verification. So now that they announced it many people who never tried to cheat the system will begin to.
Mizouse Avatar
Mizouse
37 minutes ago at 12:54 pm

Not sure why they can't just require the purchaser to have a university E-mail address from an approved list. That's how other sites have been verifying university affiliation for years.
Some schools like my alma mater let you keep your university email for life. And I’ve been out of school for nearly 15 years. ??‍♂️

Guess I should buy up some apple products before they reinstate the verification ?
fwmireault Avatar
fwmireault
31 minutes ago at 12:59 pm

Some schools like my alma mater let you keep your university email for life. And I’ve been out of school for nearly 15 years. ??‍♂️

Guess I should buy up some apple products before they reinstate the verification ?
Yeah, same for me. This is probably why they can’t rely only on EDU email
nquinn Avatar
nquinn
46 minutes ago at 12:45 pm
Just ran into this with my mom who is a teacher. It's kind of ridiculous because the home screen says it's for both staff and students, but literally every other verification form is around student ID's and information only.
