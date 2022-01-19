Apple's US Education Store Now Requires Institution Verification to Buy Discounted Products

by

Apple is now requiring that customers in the United States verify that they're active students, teachers, or staff members at an educational institution in order to access education discounts on products.

appleeducation
Previously, little verification was needed for customers to purchase products through Apple's education store in the United States. Apple's education stores offer models of the iPad and Mac at reduced price points, making them more affordable to students, teachers, and staff who will use them for education purposes.

As the store was accessible to all, some customers may have used it even if they weren't an education customer, which likely led Apple to implement tighter rules for its U.S. store.

As spotted on Reddit, Apple in the United States now requires that current students, teachers, and staff members verify their eligibility for education discounts through UNiDAYS. UNiDAYS is a website specialized in providing education customers with discounts for products and services by confirming their enrollment in an educational institution.

Apple had previously implemented the same approach to its education store in other countries, such as India and the United Kingdom. At the time of writing, Apple's Canadian education store remains open, with customers able to purchase discounted products without the need to verify eligibility through UNiDAYS.

Basic75 Avatar
Basic75
4 minutes ago at 02:32 am
Well, no wonder with how many people were bragging online about exploiting the lack of verification.
Dwalls90 Avatar
Dwalls90
4 minutes ago at 02:32 am
I can’t tell you how many times I would read online that people would just buy through the education store for the discount despite not being involved in education, so this seems reasonable to me.
Solomani Avatar
Solomani
5 minutes ago at 02:32 am
"Apple is now making it more difficult for customers in the United States to access its education discounts..."


Poor choice of words. Really, Apple is making things more difficult? How about simply stating that Apple is doing what it should have been doing in the first place: vetting and qualifying people who are qualified to get an Educator/Student discount?

Apple's only fault here is that they made it too easy for too long.

The wording from this MR article implies that Apple is WRONG (aka the bad guy) for making this change.... in reality this change is something that is making things right.
Sunday January 16, 2022 8:56 am PST
91 comments
Sunday January 16, 2022 3:37 pm PST
235 comments
Saturday January 15, 2022 8:05 pm PST
160 comments
Saturday January 15, 2022 2:06 pm PST
67 comments
Friday January 14, 2022 2:34 am PST
Friday January 14, 2022 12:46 pm PST
433 comments
Monday January 17, 2022 7:24 am PST
232 comments
Saturday January 15, 2022 6:00 am PST
