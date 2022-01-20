Deals: Get Up to 40% Off Anker's USB-C Cables, MagSafe-Compatible Chargers, and More
Amazon's Gold Box deal of the day today is focusing on a collection of Anker chargers and cables, with prices starting at $16.99 for a 2-pack of Anker Powerline USB-C to USB-C cables.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
There are eight total accessories on sale in today's Gold Box, and they range from cables to power strips, MagSafe-compatible chargers, and high-capacity portable chargers. As with all Gold Box sales, the prices listed below will last only for one day, so be sure to browse the sale before the end of the day.
- Powerline USB-C to USB-C Cable (2-pack) - $16.99, down from $27.99
- Powerline USB-C to Lightning Cable (2-pack) - $23.99, down from $39.99
- Nano USB-C Wall Charger - $24.99, down from $33.99
- USB-C Power Strip (3 Outlets, 2 USB-A, 1 USB-C) - $25.99, down from $39.99
- PowerWave Magnetic Wireless Charger 2-in-1 Stand - $33.99, down from $49.99
- PowerExpand 11-in-1 USB-C Hub - $64.99, down from $99.99
- PowerCore 19,200 mAh Portable Charger - $74.99, down from $99.99
- PowerExpand USB-C 9-in-1 Docking Station - $104.99, down from $149.99
Be sure to visit our full Deals Roundup to shop for even more Apple-related products and accessories.
