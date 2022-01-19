Apple Lowers Value of Android Smartphones for iPhone Trade-In

Apple today reduced the estimated maximum price that customers can get when trading in several different Android smartphones for an iPhone. As part of the reduction of Android smartphones, Apple also adjusted prices for certain iPad and Mac models.



On its website, Apple displays the highest possible amount a customer can get when trading in a specific device for an Apple product, such as an iPhone, iPad, Mac, or Apple Watch. The listed prices only represent the highest possible value, but the final trade-in value will be dependent on factors such as device condition.

Nonetheless, today's price reductions for Android smartphones are notable, with some reductions more significant than others (price reflects maximum value and prices in brackets are previous prices).



Samsung Galaxy S21 5G - $260 ($325)

Samsung Galaxy S21+ 5G - $325 ($435)

Samsung Galaxy S20+ - $205 ($275)

Samsung Galaxy S20 - $150 ($205)

Samsung Galaxy S10+ - $170 ($185)

Samsung Galaxy S10 - $150 ($160)

Samsung Galaxy S10e - $120 ($130)

Samsung Galaxy S9+ - $80 ($95)

Samsung Galaxy S9 - $65 ($75)

Samsung Galaxy S8+ - $60 (no change)

Samsung Galaxy S8 - $50 (no change)

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra - $405 ($545)

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 - $285 ($385)

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 - $175 ($235)

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 - $120 ($130)

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 - $45 ($65)

Google Pixel 5 - $235 ($315)

Google Pixel 4 XL - $135 ($180)

Google Pixel 4 - $110 ($150)

Google Pixel 4a - $120 ($160)

Google Pixel 3 XL - $50 ($70)

Google Pixel 3 - $45 ($55)

Google Pixel 3a XL - $50 ($55)

Google Pixel 3a - $50 (no change)

The changes to Mac and iPad prices are listed below.



Baseline iPad - $200 ($205)

iPad Air - $335 ($345)

MacBook Pro - $1415 ($1630)

MacBook Air - $530 ($550)

MacBook (discontuined) - $325 ($340)

iMac - $1260 ($1320)

Mac mini - $740 ($800)

As a reminder, the listed prices represent the highest possible trade-in value for a device. The actual value Apple quotes you when trading in a device may differ based on device condition and so on. More information on Apple's trade-in program can be found on its website.