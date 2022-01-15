Apple Adding Last MacBook Pro With CD Drive to Vintage Products List

Apple will be adding the Mid 2012 model of the 13-inch MacBook Pro to its vintage products list on January 31, according to an internal memo obtained by MacRumors.

13 Inch MacBook Pro Mid 2012
Released in June 2012, this 13-inch MacBook Pro model was the last Mac with a built-in CD/DVD drive sold by Apple. It remained for sale until October 2016 as a lower-priced option alongside the thinner 13-inch MacBook Pro with a Retina display.

Apple considers a device vintage once more than five years have passed since it stopped distributing the device for sale. Vintage products used to be ineligible for repairs in most regions, but Apple Stores and Apple Authorized Service Providers now offer repairs for vintage products for up to seven years, subject to parts availability.

On the software side, Apple dropped support for the Mid 2012 model of the 13-inch MacBook Pro with macOS Big Sur in 2020.

TheYayAreaLiving ? Avatar
TheYayAreaLiving ?
22 minutes ago at 04:39 pm
I don’t think I own a single CD/DVD at my house. Do you?
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Realityck Avatar
Realityck
21 minutes ago at 04:40 pm

I don’t think I own a single CD/DVD at my house. Do you?
I know DVDs, and CDs are old but still DVDs sell the most even to this day. For the week ending Jan 6, DVDs has 55% of the revenue per media play news.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
jz0309 Avatar
jz0309
18 minutes ago at 04:43 pm

I don’t think I own a single CD/DVD at my house. Do you?
I still have my 300+ DVD movie collection, ripped of course years ago but I own the DVDs.
The Apple cloth is actually perfect to clean those… just sayin
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Daalseth Avatar
Daalseth
26 minutes ago at 04:35 pm
I had the 15 inch version of this. I replaced the CD/DVD drive with a second HDD. The thing was a beast but it was built like a tank and just ran and ran and ran. It was fantastic.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
macduke Avatar
macduke
17 minutes ago at 04:44 pm
Yesterday I was fiddling around with Apple Music on my Mac and saw ”Burn CD” in some menu and clicked it just to see what would happen since I only have newer Macs. No errors or anything, it started burning a CD. I have no idea where it burned that CD to! Can you still even buy CD-Rs? Did Apple even port that code over when they moved from iTunes to Apple Music? I’m so confused.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
blazerunner Avatar
blazerunner
13 minutes ago at 04:47 pm
The last upgradeable MacBook...
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
