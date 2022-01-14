MacRumors Giveaway: Win a Weekender Bag and Backpack From Vessel

For this week's giveaway, we've teamed up with Vessel to offer MacRumors readers a chance to win a Signature 2.0 Weekender Bag and a Signature 2.0 Plus Backpack to go along with it, creating the perfect combo for carrying all of your Apple gear.



Priced at $245, the Signature 2.0 Weekender Bag is a premium duffel bag made from high-quality materials that are meant to stand up to wear for years to come. The bag is made from a premium synthetic leather material that's durable, weather resistant, and simple to clean, and inside, there's an antimicrobial lining. The Weekender comes in two shades of black, one smooth and one textured, or a stone color.



Measuring in at 17 inches long, 11 inches high, and eight inches tall, the Weekender features a padded laptop compartment with two internal slip pockets for accessories, four slip pockets and one zip pocket inside, a magnetic slip pocket at one side, and a velour-lined pocket that zips up on the other side.

The laptop compartment is able to accommodate a laptop that's 15 inches in size, and there's a trolley pocket at the back to make it easy to transport when traveling. There's a 270-degree wrap-around YKK zipper to make it easy to pack, a detachable padded shoulder strap, and a button clasp for the handles. When not in use, the bag is foldable so it can be stored away.



Vessel's Signature 2.0 Plus Backpack is an ideal companion for the Weekender, because it is available in the same durable synthetic leather material and it comes in a matching textured Track Black color. Priced at $275, the Signature Backpack has an external lay-flat laptop compartment that accommodates up to a 16-inch laptop.



There's a dual-zip main compartment with waterproof zippers, a front zip pocket with internal organization for accessories, and a whopping 14 internal pockets, including two velour-lined pockets for valuables like smartphones and sunglasses. There are also six external pockets, with two of those being easy-access vertical pockets, and a bottom zip compartment for toting things like shoes.



Vessel designed the bag with adjustable shoulder straps that have a removable sternum strap for use when the backpack is loaded up, and there's an air-mesh back panel for breathability. A trolley sleeve makes it easy to carry when traveling, and it has a 180-degree lay flat design when opened up to make it easy to pack all your gear.



