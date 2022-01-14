MacRumors Giveaway: Win a Weekender Bag and Backpack From Vessel

by

For this week's giveaway, we've teamed up with Vessel to offer MacRumors readers a chance to win a Signature 2.0 Weekender Bag and a Signature 2.0 Plus Backpack to go along with it, creating the perfect combo for carrying all of your Apple gear.

vessel weekender main
Priced at $245, the Signature 2.0 Weekender Bag is a premium duffel bag made from high-quality materials that are meant to stand up to wear for years to come. The bag is made from a premium synthetic leather material that's durable, weather resistant, and simple to clean, and inside, there's an antimicrobial lining. The Weekender comes in two shades of black, one smooth and one textured, or a stone color.

vessel weekender 2
Measuring in at 17 inches long, 11 inches high, and eight inches tall, the Weekender features a padded laptop compartment with two internal slip pockets for accessories, four slip pockets and one zip pocket inside, a magnetic slip pocket at one side, and a velour-lined pocket that zips up on the other side.

The laptop compartment is able to accommodate a laptop that's 15 inches in size, and there's a trolley pocket at the back to make it easy to transport when traveling. There's a 270-degree wrap-around YKK zipper to make it easy to pack, a detachable padded shoulder strap, and a button clasp for the handles. When not in use, the bag is foldable so it can be stored away.

vessel weekender 3
Vessel's Signature 2.0 Plus Backpack is an ideal companion for the Weekender, because it is available in the same durable synthetic leather material and it comes in a matching textured Track Black color. Priced at $275, the Signature Backpack has an external lay-flat laptop compartment that accommodates up to a 16-inch laptop.

vessel backpack 1
There's a dual-zip main compartment with waterproof zippers, a front zip pocket with internal organization for accessories, and a whopping 14 internal pockets, including two velour-lined pockets for valuables like smartphones and sunglasses. There are also six external pockets, with two of those being easy-access vertical pockets, and a bottom zip compartment for toting things like shoes.

vessel backpack 2
Vessel designed the bag with adjustable shoulder straps that have a removable sternum strap for use when the backpack is loaded up, and there's an air-mesh back panel for breathability. A trolley sleeve makes it easy to carry when traveling, and it has a 180-degree lay flat design when opened up to make it easy to pack all your gear.

vessel backpack 3
Vessel is offering one lucky MacRumors reader the chance to win a Weekender Bag and a matching Signature Backpack, both in the Track Black color. To enter to win, use the Gleam.io widget below and enter an email address. Email addresses will be used solely for contact purposes to reach the winners and send the prizes. You can earn additional entries by subscribing to our weekly newsletter, subscribing to our YouTube channel, following us on Twitter, following us on Instagram, or visiting the MacRumors Facebook page.

Due to the complexities of international laws regarding giveaways, only U.S. residents who are 18 years or older, UK residents who are 18 years or older, and Canadian residents (excluding Quebec) who have reached the age of majority in their province or territory are eligible to enter. All federal, state, provincial, and/or local taxes, fees, and surcharges are the sole responsibility of the prize winner. To offer feedback or get more information on the ‌giveaway‌ restrictions, please refer to our Site Feedback section, as that is where discussion of the rules will be redirected.

Vessel Giveaway
The contest will run from today (January 14) at 9:00 a.m. Pacific Time through 9:00 a.m. Pacific Time on January 21. The winner will be chosen randomly on January 21 and will be contacted by email. The winner will have 48 hours to respond and provide a shipping address before a new winner is chosen.

TheYayAreaLiving ?
TheYayAreaLiving ?
17 minutes ago at 09:14 am
Sorry @jz0309 @beach bum I won this week ?. This will definitely come in handy in everyday use. Hope everyone has a good weekend.
jz0309
jz0309
13 minutes ago at 09:18 am

Sorry @jz0309 @beach bum I won this week ?. This will definitely come in handy in everyday use. Hope everyone has a good weekend.
Good luck to you in the drawing, and until next week :cool:
