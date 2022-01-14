Hackers Behind MacBook Pro Schematics Leak Arrested in Russia
The ransomware hackers behind last year's MacBook Pro schematics leak have now been arrested in Russia, the FSB today announced in a press release (via Reuters).
Following an initial arrest late last year, Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) explained that it has arrested 14 members of "REvil," an organized criminal association that used malicious software to extort funds from companies.
In April 2021, REvil attacked Taiwanese Apple supplier Quanta Computer. The group went on to post detailed stolen schematics of the 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pro models, seven months before the device was officially unveiled.
The extensive schematics revealed the redesigned MacBook Pro's notch, casing design, ports, full-size function keys instead of the Touch Bar, and more. The leak was so detailed that it reportedly aided repair technicians.
REvil threatened to release more schematics and documents for every day that Apple did not pay a $50 million ransom, but the initial leaked documents vanished just days later. In October 2021, several governments launched a combined effort to take REvil offline.
According to the FSB, after the latest arrests, REvil now ceases to exist and its information infrastructure has been neutralized. REvil's funds have been seized from 25 addresses in Russia, constituting over $5.5 million worth of cryptocurrency, cash, cars, and equipment. U.S. authorities have also been informed of the development.
