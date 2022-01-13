PUBG Maker Sues Apple and Google for Not Removing Clone Apps

Krafton, developer popular online battle game PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds, or PUBG, has sued Apple, Google, and gaming company Garena over PUBG clone apps that copy PUBG gameplay, reports Reuters.

The lawsuit accuses Garena of creating PUBG clones called "Free Fire" and "Free Fire Max," which originated in Singapore and were later released in the United States. Apple and Google are named in the lawsuit for selling the "blatantly infringing version" of PUBG that was created by Garena.

As set forth in detail below, Free Fire and Free Fire Max extensively copy numerous aspects of Battlegrounds, both individually and in combination, including Battlegrounds' copyrighted unique game opening "air drop" feature, the game structure and play, the combination and selection of wearpons, armor, and unique objects, locations, and the overall choice of color schemes, materials, and textures.

Apple and Google are accused of distributing hundreds of millions of copies of the Free Fire apps, earning Garena "hundreds of millions of dollars" and netting Apple and Google a "substantial amount of revenue."

Garena's apps had more than 100 million daily users at the end of 2020, and in 2019 and 2020, Garena said that Free Fire was the most downloaded mobile game globally. Krafton estimates that Garena earned more than $2 billion in 2020, with $100 million of that coming from the U.S.

Apple on December 21, 2021 was told that Free Fire infringes on Krafton's PUBG copyrights, but Apple has not taken action to remove the game from the App Store.

The lawsuit goes into great detail on the PUBG gameplay functions that have been copied in the Free Fire apps, but ultimately Krafton is asking for damages and Apple and Google's profits from the sale of the Free Fire apps.

Krafton also had a dispute with NetEase over PUBG clones, but that lawsuit was settled in 2019, and the company also sued Epic Games over Fortnite, but ultimately dropped the lawsuit.

Apps that copy concepts and gameplay features from other apps are nothing new in the ‌App Store‌, and clone apps have long been a problem. Just this week, in fact, Apple's ‌App Store‌ allowed several clones of popular web game "Wordle" onto the App Store, only pulling them after media outcry.

LawJolla Avatar
LawJolla
34 minutes ago at 12:41 pm
As an IP attorney, they're on solid ground here if the games are substantially similar in look and feel.

Bethesda won a nice settlement against Warner Brothers for "stealing" Fallout Shelter for their Westworld game.

If Apple/Google are knowingly profiting from an infringing product, they are liable vicariously.
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Wildkraut Avatar
Wildkraut
24 minutes ago at 12:52 pm
Another reason why we need alternative AppStores. Funny is, that Apple started to intensively advert PUBG in the AppStore right after kicking Fortnite out.
Now Apple is being sued by them, too. ?

I❤️it!
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
MJaP Avatar
MJaP
31 minutes ago at 12:45 pm
As far as I was aware I didn't think you could copyright gameplay mechanics, you can only protect "artwork" and rule wording if you're talking about board games. Zynga has made a living by ripping off other games.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
_Spinn_ Avatar
_Spinn_
26 minutes ago at 12:49 pm
Clone apps are a major problem in the App Store and Google Play store.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Wildkraut Avatar
Wildkraut
17 minutes ago at 12:58 pm

But alternative app stores would have clones too... and we'd still be in this same place.

:)
Yeah, but then they would sue the infringing clone developer directly, instead of the gatekeeper who is not complying with laws. And the clone developer would have a hard time trying to distribute their cloned game. In that case Apples is a accomplice.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
TheYayAreaLiving ? Avatar
TheYayAreaLiving ?
16 minutes ago at 01:00 pm

Clone apps are a major problem in the App Store and Google Play store.
It's a major problem for Apple and Google but somehow it's generating lots of money.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
