Deals: Apple's 21.5-Inch iMac Hits Record Low Price of $599.99 ($499 Off) [Update: Out of Stock]

Amazon today has a great deal on the 2017 Intel 21.5-inch iMac (2.3GHz, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD), priced at $599.99, down from $1,099.00. This is the best price we've ever tracked on this model, and it's only available at Amazon. The sale price will be reflected after an automatic coupon is applied at checkout.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

As of writing, there is a delayed shipping estimate for the iMac; the fastest shipping option gives an early February delivery estimate. This is a great deal, so even with the delayed shipping window it's worth locking in the price before the deal expires for those interested.

Final price includes $349.96 taken off at checkout.

Update: This sale expired fast, and Amazon is now out of stock. There's a chance it could return, so we'll update this page again if it does.