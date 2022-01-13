Apple Expanding 'App Store Foundations' Program to Additional Countries

Apple this week announced that it will be expanding its App Store Foundations program to an additional 29 countries in Europe.



Launched in 2018 in countries such as Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and Sweden, the program offers selected developers tailor-made support for app development, marketing, and monetization in collaboration with Apple employees.

In individual and group sessions, selected developers learn how to grow their business and increase the reach of their apps. Topics covered include the optimal use of Apple technologies and APIs, editorial content in the App Store, and more.

Apple did not list the 29 countries that the program will be expanding to or provide a timeframe.