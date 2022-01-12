Apple Releases Minor iOS 15.2.1 and iPadOS 15.2.1 Updates

Apple today released minor 15.2.1 updates for iPhone and iPad users, and the software comes one month after Apple launched iOS 15.2 and iPadOS 15.2 with a slew of improvements.



The iOS 15.2.1 and iPadOS 15.2.1 update can be downloaded for free and the software is available on all eligible devices over-the-air in the Settings app. To access the new software, go to Settings > General > Software Update.

According to Apple's release notes for the update, it addresses an issue causing Messages sent through an iCloud Link not to load and it fixes bug with third-party CarPlay apps not responding to input.