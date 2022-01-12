Apple Outlines $30M Bag Check Lawsuit Settlement on Legal Website

Apple in November settled a long-running lawsuit over employee bag checks, with the Cupertino company agreeing to pay $29.9 million to employees who were subjected to off-the-clock bag searches, and now details about the settlement are available on Apple's website.

California employees first sued Apple in 2013, and in 2015, the case escalated into a class action lawsuit. Employees claimed that Apple subjected them to mandatory bag checks that were "embarrassing and demeaning," with those checks conducted after the end of a shift, causing employees to stay at work an extra 10 to 15 minutes.

Apple said that its bag searches ensured that employees were not hiding stolen electronics in their personal belongings. Apple claimed that employees who did not want to be subjected to bag searches could simply avoid bringing a bag to work, but this argument ultimately did not work for Apple and in 2020, the U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said that Apple needed to pay the employees for the time they had spent in bag searches.

Apple and lawyers for the Apple employees in California reached a settlement last year and in November, asked a judge to approve it. Apple has agreed to pay nearly $30 million, and the more than 14,000 workers involved in the lawsuit will receive payments based on the individual shifts worked. Current and former employees will be receiving emails and letters from Apple with specific information about their potential payment amount.

Details about the Apple Bag Check Class Action Settlement can be found on Apple's legal website, with documents available for California employees subjected to bag checks between July 25, 2009 and August 10, 2015.

The bag search policy has been long discontinued and Apple has not conducted bag searches since 2015. The Final Approval Hearing for the settlement will take place on July 7, 2022.

Top Rated Comments

jz0309 Avatar
jz0309
9 minutes ago at 03:36 pm
good, being searched on your own time by your workplace is not right.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Scoob Redux Avatar
Scoob Redux
13 minutes ago at 03:33 pm
Not enough to mean anything to Apple. Should have hit them with maybe $1B in punitive for such egregious behavior.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
WiiDSmoker Avatar
WiiDSmoker
13 minutes ago at 03:33 pm
Good. People should be compensated for their time.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
4jasontv Avatar
4jasontv
12 minutes ago at 03:34 pm
Paying for hours really isn't good enough. It should be 2.5 times the wait plus $100 per shift. After all, if they had just left, they wouldn't have a job ('https://youtu.be/h_i7JlRI1S0').
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
LonestarOne Avatar
LonestarOne
11 minutes ago at 03:34 pm
Good thing those employees don’t work for an airline.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
LonestarOne Avatar
LonestarOne
6 minutes ago at 03:39 pm

I remember here on the forum the usual chant for which Apple had every reason but in the end, who knows why, a court decides that it has to pay
Courts also decided that runaway slaves had to be returned to their masters. Courts are not always right or just.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
