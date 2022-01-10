UK's Virgin Mobile and O2 Network Users Won't Face EU Roaming Charges When Traveling Abroad

by

Users of Virgin Mobile and O2 networks based in the UK will not face EU roaming charges when traveling abroad, the company that owns both networks has announced (via BBC News).

virgin media o2
Based on an analysis of rates from other provides, Virgin Media O2 said a family of four going abroad for two weeks could see an extra £100 on their bill. As such, the company said it would not be re-introducing EU roaming charges, post-Brexit.

"We're starting the year by giving our customers some certainty: we will not be reintroducing roaming fees in Europe for customers on O2 or Virgin Mobile," said Gareth Turpin, chief commercial officer.

"With many Brits now looking to plan a trip abroad, we've got our customers covered and extra roaming charges will be one less thing to worry about."

In 2021, Three, EE, and Vodafone announced the return of roaming charges to come into effect later this year.

Before the U.K. formally exited the European Union, mobile customers generally didn't have to worry about roaming charges when using their phone in the EU, with most phone tariffs counting calls, texts, and data used in EU countries as equivalent to domestic use.

When the UK-EU trade deal was signed in December 2020, mobile operators were once again able to charge customers when traveling in Europe with "transparent and reasonable rates."

Originally, EE, Three, and Vodafone stated they had no plans to reintroduce roaming charges after Brexit, but all have since announced changes, some under a "fair use" clause.

Tags: European Union, United Kingdom, Virgin Media O2

Top Rated Comments

Deej Avatar
Deej
42 minutes ago at 03:33 am

You have wanted Brexit? ?
Not all of us...!
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
leebroath Avatar
leebroath
47 minutes ago at 03:29 am
Well, let's hope EE look at this, and as they are the 'UK's no.1 provider for x amount of years' they will see sense and abandon the idea to start charging.

I travel a lot for work and utilise the free roaming a lot, if EE don't change, then I'll be moving.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Quu Avatar
Quu
43 minutes ago at 03:33 am
Finally some competition. We have so many mobile networks but they all seem like copies of each other 99% of the time offering the same prices, deals and restrictions.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
addictive Avatar
addictive
50 minutes ago at 03:25 am
I've been with EE for over five years probably longer but they are re-introducing roaming fees. First of all it was meant to be this month now it's March. If they don't change their policy (and they still might) then I'll be switching from EE to O2.

The mobile phone networks are going to face such severe backlash for gouging their customers. They came out last year at the beginning of the Brexit transition promising there would be no re-introduction of price increases now EU roaming was no more. Then several months later one network says they will increase charges. Then another network, then a third network.

I hope Vodafone, EE and Three all lose millions of customers to O2 who are the only network to resist the gouging of their customers.

These are all trans-national companies, their costs are not increasing because of Brexit. It's simple profiteering and given their stupidity in first announcing no price increases were coming the networks deserve the PR nightmare some of them will experience this year.

They have a few weeks/months to go back on their policy because if there is mass tourism in Europe from the UK this summer people are gonna have huge phone bills again and it's gonna be an apocalyptic show of negative news stories for these greedy networks.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Related Stories

three mobile uk

Three Becomes Latest UK Mobile Operator to Bring Back EU Roaming Charges

Thursday September 9, 2021 1:41 am PDT by
Three has become the latest UK mobile network to reintroduce EU roaming fees, in another post-Brexit setback for customers traveling abroad. A flat £2 daily charge when roaming within an EU country will apply to customers who are new or upgrading from October 1. The changes will not come into effect until May 23 2022. The operator joins EE and Vodafone who have recently announced the...
Read Full Article428 comments
European Commisssion

EU Member States Agree to Extend Free Mobile Roaming Policy Until 2032

Friday December 10, 2021 3:19 am PST by
So-called mobile phone "roaming" will remain free within the European Union for another decade, the European Commission has confirmed. The governing body said that a political agreement had been reached between the member states and the European Parliament to extend the practice until 2032. In a press release announcing the agreement to extend the free roaming policy, the European...
Read Full Article117 comments
uk network ee logo

UK Network Operator EE to Charge Customers for Roaming Within the EU

Thursday June 24, 2021 5:14 am PDT by
U.K. mobile operator EE plans to charge customers almost $3 (£2) a day to use data roaming within the EU, a result of the United Kingdom's exit from the European Union, BBC reports. The new charge will go into effect in January 2022, and at first, will only apply to new EE customers or customers upgrading their plan and contract from July 7, 2021. Initially, EE, O2, Three, and Vodafone,...
Read Full Article160 comments
Vodafone 2

Vodafone to Bring Back EU Roaming Charges for UK Customers Abroad

Tuesday August 10, 2021 12:53 am PDT by
Vodafone is bringing back roaming charges for U.K. users traveling in Europe, the second mobile operator do so post-Brexit after originally saying they had no plans to re-introduce them. New and upgrading customers on "selected plans" will be charged at least £1 per day to use their mobile phone in EU destinations. The rules will change for new and upgrading customers from Wednesday,...
Read Full Article170 comments
airpoweriphone8

Apple Still Working on AirPower-Like Charger, Also Long-Range Wireless Charging and Reverse Charging

Monday November 29, 2021 1:51 am PST by
Apple is still working on a future wireless charger that would function similarly to the now-abandoned AirPower, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. In the latest edition of the journalist's Power On newsletter, Gurman reiterates earlier reports that Apple still intends to create a wireless charging accessory that would charge multiple devices like an iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods all...
Read Full Article94 comments
satechi headphone stand

MacRumors Giveaway: Win an iPhone and Mac Accessory Pack From Satechi

Friday January 7, 2022 11:10 am PST by
For this week's giveaway, we've teamed up with Satechi to offer MacRumors readers a chance to win a prize pack that includes several of Satechi's newest devices. The prize pack includes a 165W USB-C 4-Port PD GaN Charger, 2-in-1 Headphone Stand with Wireless Charger, 3-in-1 Magnetic Wireless Charging Stand, and a $200 gift card so you can also choose some Satechi accessories yourself....
Read Full Article26 comments
apple watch series 7 aluminum colors yellowbg

Some Apple Watch Users Experiencing Charging Issues After Updating to watchOS 8.3

Wednesday December 22, 2021 2:34 pm PST by
A number of Apple Watch Series 7 owners have been experiencing issues with charging after updating to the latest watchOS 8.3 software, according to reports on the MacRumors forums, Reddit, and the Apple Support Communities. Many of the complaints are related to third-party Apple Watch chargers, with users finding that these devices no longer work to charge their Apple Watches. From Reddit:Upd...
Read Full Article106 comments
tmobilelogo

T-Mobile's Latest Data Breach Linked to SIM Swap Attacks

Wednesday December 29, 2021 10:15 am PST by
Back in August, T-Mobile suffered a massive data breach impacting more than 50 million current, former, and prospective T-Mobile users, and now the cellular company is dealing with another smaller data breach incident. Reports yesterday suggested that T-Mobile was aware of unauthorized activity affecting some customer accounts, and now, T-Mobile has confirmed that those reports were due to...
Read Full Article126 comments

Popular Stories

iOS 15 Messages Feature

Your iPhone May Be Sending Message Read Receipts Even If You Turned Them Off

Friday January 7, 2022 1:59 am PST by
A recurring iOS bug that makes Apple's Messages app send read receipts despite the setting being disabled appears to be on the upswing again, based on reports from users running iOS 15. In iOS, with read receipts enabled (Settings -> Messages -> Send Read Receipts), the "Delivered" text that a person sees under an iMessage they have sent you turns to "Read" when you've viewed it in the...
Read Full Article97 comments
maxresdefault

Best Apple-Related Accessories at CES 2022

Friday January 7, 2022 1:26 pm PST by
CES 2022 is wrapping up today, and while it was a more muted event because of the ongoing pandemic that saw many exhibitors and attendees cancel, there were still plenty of new product announcements. In our latest YouTube video, we rounded up some of the best Apple-related accessories that we saw this year. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. Garmin Venu 2 Plus...
Read Full Article23 comments
top stories jan 8

Top Stories: iPhone 14 Pro Without Notch, AirPods Pro 2, and More for 2022

Saturday January 8, 2022 6:00 am PST by
Happy New Year 2022! With calendars turning over to the new year, it's a great opportunity to look ahead at expectations for 2022 and there has been no shortage of rumors on that front already. This week saw rumors about the iPhone 14 Pro, AirPods Pro 2, the next iPhone SE, and more, while we wrapped up 2021 and kicked off 2022 with the first two episodes of our new podcast, The MacRumors...
Read Full Article26 comments
whatsapp notification

WhatsApp Starts Rolling Out Profile Pictures in iOS Message Notifications

Thursday January 6, 2022 1:53 am PST by
WhatsApp is testing a helpful new feature on iOS that displays profile pictures in system notifications when users receive new messages from chats and groups. Image credit: WABetaInfo First spotted by app specialist WABetaInfo, the first new feature for the platform in 2022 uses APIs in iOS 15 to add the WhatsApp profile images to notifications in top-screen banners and in the Notification...
Read Full Article46 comments
Apple fitness plus feature

Peloton Now in Trouble Thanks to Apple Fitness+

Friday January 7, 2022 2:20 am PST by
Peloton's business model is in peril due to the growth of Apple Fitness+ and a clash of interests in the digital health space, according to analyst Neil Cybart. In a thread on Twitter, Cybart explained that despite rapid expansion in recent years, Peloton is now "in a precarious state." As a business, Peloton has high customer acquisition costs, translating to high product pricing. The...
Read Full Article
samsung galaxy s22 unboxing therapy

Samsung Galaxy S22 Lineup Gets First In-Depth Closeup in Unboxing Video

Thursday January 6, 2022 7:35 am PST by
Tech YouTuber Unbox Therapy recently shared a video looking at reputed dummies of Samsung's forthcoming Galaxy S22 lineup, corroborating earlier leaks that suggest it will again consist of three sizes to compete directly with Apple's latest devices, the iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13/Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max models. From right to left: Samsung Galaxy S22, S22 Plus, and S22 Ultra (credit: Unbox ...
Read Full Article87 comments
iP14 Lightning Portless Feature Gray Grey

The iPhone 14 Is Unlikely to Be Portless, Here's Why

Saturday January 8, 2022 5:27 am PST by
Ever since Apple removed the headphone jack on the iPhone 7 in 2016, rumors have swirled that Apple eventually aims to ditch the Lightning port next for a completely portless design. Indeed, analysts originally predicted that the highest-end ‌‌iPhone‌‌ 13 would offer a "completely wireless experience." Of course, that didn't happen, but a portless iPhone 14 in 2022 looks just as unlikely, for the ...
Read Full Article297 comments
tim cook apple hello imac

Apple Event in Spring 2022? Three New Products We Could See

Wednesday January 5, 2022 11:18 am PST by
Apple's first major product announcements of the year often occur in March or April, so there's a reasonable chance that trend will continue in 2022. Ahead, we recap some of Apple's past spring announcements and look ahead to some of the first new Apple products that we might see this year. Past Spring Announcements Last year, Apple held an event on April 20 to unveil its AirTag item...
Read Full Article79 comments
iPhone 14 Mock Pill

Leaker Says iPhone 14 Pro to Feature Pill-Shaped Camera Cutout With Face ID Under the Display

Thursday January 6, 2022 7:21 am PST by
iPhone 14 Pro models will feature a pill-shaped camera cutout at the top of the display, with the notch removed, according to tweets shared by leaker @dylandkt, who has proven to be a reliable source of Apple-related rumors over the last year or so. To accommodate this change, the leaker said Face ID hardware will be moved under the display. While it has been widely reported that iPhone 14...
Read Full Article177 comments