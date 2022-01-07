MacRumors Giveaway: Win an iPhone and Mac Accessory Pack From Satechi

by

For this week's giveaway, we've teamed up with Satechi to offer MacRumors readers a chance to win a prize pack that includes several of Satechi's newest devices. The prize pack includes a 165W USB-C 4-Port PD GaN Charger, 2-in-1 Headphone Stand with Wireless Charger, 3-in-1 Magnetic Wireless Charging Stand, and a $200 gift card so you can also choose some Satechi accessories yourself.

satechi headphone stand
Satechi's 2-in-1 Headphone Stand With Wireless Charger was announced earlier this week, and as the name suggests, it pairs a Qi-based wireless charger with a stand for larger headphones like the AirPods Max. There's a soft padded base for charging an iPhone or AirPods, along with a hook for holding your headphones.

satechi headphone stand 2
The wireless charging base charges at 7.5W, while an included USB-C port can be used to charge up your ‌AirPods Max‌ or other headphones. It does require a 20W power adapter, which is sold separately.

Just introduced today, the $120 165W GaN Charger has four USB-C ports included and it supports up to 165W for charging multiple devices at once. The maximum power for a single device is 100W, which is enough for all of Apple's MacBook models, but it's not going to charge the new 16-inch machines at top speed.

satechi 165w charger
It supports multiple power configurations and will adjust the power distribution based on what's plugged in, so you can use it to charge iPads, Macs, iPhones, and other devices at the same time.

Satechi is including its $120 3-in-1 Magnetic Wireless Charging Stand, which is designed for Apple's iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 models. It features an upright magnetic charger for the ‌iPhone‌, a smaller platform at the bottom for charging AirPods, and an Apple Watch charging puck.

The stand is not MagSafe because Apple is still limiting official ‌MagSafe‌ hardware, so it charges an ‌iPhone‌ at up to 7.5W. The Apple Watch charging puck is also not compatible with the Apple Watch Series 7 fast charge feature, but it is still an ideal setup for overnight charging and in other situations where faster charging is not required.

satechi 3 in 1 dock
Satechi also has all kinds of other accessories like hubs, adapters, keyboards, mice, chargers, desk stands, and more, all of which are designed with Apple's products in mind.

We have one Satechi prize pack to give away, which includes the three above mentioned accessories and a $200 Satechi gift card. To enter to win, use the Gleam.io widget below and enter an email address. Email addresses will be used solely for contact purposes to reach the winners and send the prizes. You can earn additional entries by subscribing to our weekly newsletter, subscribing to our YouTube channel, following us on Twitter, following us on Instagram, or visiting the MacRumors Facebook page.

Due to the complexities of international laws regarding giveaways, only U.S. residents who are 18 years or older, UK residents who are 18 years or older, and Canadian residents (excluding Quebec) who have reached the age of majority in their province or territory are eligible to enter. All federal, state, provincial, and/or local taxes, fees, and surcharges are the sole responsibility of the prize winner. To offer feedback or get more information on the ‌giveaway‌ restrictions, please refer to our Site Feedback section, as that is where discussion of the rules will be redirected.

Satechi Giveaway
The contest will run from today (January 7) at 11:00 a.m. Pacific Time through 11:00 a.m. Pacific Time on January 14. The winner will be chosen randomly on January 14 and will be contacted by email. The winner will have 48 hours to respond and provide a shipping address before a new winner is chosen.

Tag: giveaway

Top Rated Comments

jz0309 Avatar
jz0309
45 minutes ago at 11:16 am
? beat @TheYayAreaLiving ? today :D
I like Satechi, good stuff, Thanks MR!
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
SFChris Avatar
SFChris
44 minutes ago at 11:17 am
But does it have a way to put the AirPods Max in sleep mode?
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
TheYayAreaLiving ? Avatar
TheYayAreaLiving ?
42 minutes ago at 11:19 am

I’m first ? beat @TheYayAreaLiving ? today
I like Satechi, good stuff, Thanks MR!
??? @jz0309

Struggling and hesitating to make #1 post.

Sending out good prayers and wishes to you hopefully you win this one.

Thanks for an amazing giveaway. MacRumors.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
icanhazmac Avatar
icanhazmac
40 minutes ago at 11:21 am
Nice giveaway, thanks MR!
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
matttarantino Avatar
matttarantino
38 minutes ago at 11:23 am
That AirPods Max color combo is awesome
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

