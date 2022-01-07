MacRumors Giveaway: Win an iPhone and Mac Accessory Pack From Satechi

For this week's giveaway, we've teamed up with Satechi to offer MacRumors readers a chance to win a prize pack that includes several of Satechi's newest devices. The prize pack includes a 165W USB-C 4-Port PD GaN Charger, 2-in-1 Headphone Stand with Wireless Charger, 3-in-1 Magnetic Wireless Charging Stand, and a $200 gift card so you can also choose some Satechi accessories yourself.



Satechi's 2-in-1 Headphone Stand With Wireless Charger was announced earlier this week, and as the name suggests, it pairs a Qi-based wireless charger with a stand for larger headphones like the AirPods Max. There's a soft padded base for charging an iPhone or AirPods, along with a hook for holding your headphones.



The wireless charging base charges at 7.5W, while an included USB-C port can be used to charge up your ‌AirPods Max‌ or other headphones. It does require a 20W power adapter, which is sold separately.

Just introduced today, the $120 165W GaN Charger has four USB-C ports included and it supports up to 165W for charging multiple devices at once. The maximum power for a single device is 100W, which is enough for all of Apple's MacBook models, but it's not going to charge the new 16-inch machines at top speed.



It supports multiple power configurations and will adjust the power distribution based on what's plugged in, so you can use it to charge iPads, Macs, iPhones, and other devices at the same time.

Satechi is including its $120 3-in-1 Magnetic Wireless Charging Stand, which is designed for Apple's iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 models. It features an upright magnetic charger for the ‌iPhone‌, a smaller platform at the bottom for charging AirPods, and an Apple Watch charging puck.

The stand is not MagSafe because Apple is still limiting official ‌MagSafe‌ hardware, so it charges an ‌iPhone‌ at up to 7.5W. The Apple Watch charging puck is also not compatible with the Apple Watch Series 7 fast charge feature, but it is still an ideal setup for overnight charging and in other situations where faster charging is not required.



Satechi also has all kinds of other accessories like hubs, adapters, keyboards, mice, chargers, desk stands, and more, all of which are designed with Apple's products in mind.

