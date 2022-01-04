Shazam Shares 2022 Popular Song Predictions

Apple's music discovery and identification platform Shazam today shared its Shazam Predictions 2022 playlist, which is available on Apple Music. The playlist offers songs from 50 artists "poised to have a breakthrough year."



Data was calculated through Shazam's predictive algorithms, and the tracks included were hand-selected by the ‌Apple Music‌ global editorial team. The songs show indicators of future growth, including early and consistent Shazam activity and discovery in more than one country.

Apple also highlighted the top five musicians that are considered "artists to watch."

Ayra Starr - Ayra in July launched a breakout track called "Bloody Samaritan" that was the most Shazamed song by a local female artist in Nigeria.

DannyLux - Mexican American singer is part of a wave of young artists reinventing corridos for a new generation, and he is featured on song "Jugaste y Sufri."

Lyn Lapid - Singer-songwriter Lyn Lapid is known for "Producer Man," which came out in 2020. She followed it up with "In My Mind" in 2021, which was the most Shazamed song in six countries.

Sad Night Dynamite - Duo Sad Night Dynamite offers up a blend of electronica, hip-hop, and Britpop, and they had a hit with their latest single "Demon."

STAYC - K-pop girl group STAYC released hit single "ASAP" in April, which has remained on the South Korean Shazam chart since then.

With last year's predictions, Shazam suggested artist "Masked Wolf" would be an artist to watch, and his track "Astronaut in the Ocean" has since been Shazamed more than 11 million times. It became the most Shazamed song of 2021 globally after it went viral on social media.

The full Shazam 2022 Predictions playlist can be found on Apple Music.