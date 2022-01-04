CES 2022: Linksys Launches Hydra Pro 6 Wi-Fi 6 Router

Linksys today announced the launch of its newest and most affordable WiFi 6 router, the Hydra Pro 6. Priced at $300, the Hydra Pro 6 is meant to deliver fast, reliable, and secure connectivity for those working and learning from home.



The Linksys Hydra Pro 6 supports more than 30 devices per node and offers 2700 square feet of coverage, so it's able to cover even larger homes. Intelligent Mesh technology allows for whole home mesh WiFi coverage that can be expanded by adding additional nodes.

It supports wireless speeds of up to 5.4Gb/s for seamless video streaming, fast downloads, and more, plus it works with Qualcomm's Immersive Home 216 Platform and has access to the 160MHz channel for true WiFi 6 connectivity.

With the Linksys app, Hydra Pro 6 owners can view and prioritize devices, plus there's support for WPA3/WPA2-Personal encryption and SPI firewall, automatic security updates, parental controls, and a separate guest network.

The Hydra Pro 6 can be purchased from the Linksys website starting today.