Apple Launching Limited-Edition 'Year of the Tiger' Beats Studio Buds

Apple this week unveiled limited-edition Beats Studio Buds in celebration of the Lunar New Year on February 1, 2022. The custom Beats feature a red design with gold tiger print accents on the earbuds and charging case as a tribute to the Year of the Tiger.



The limited-edition Studio Buds will be available on January 1, with pricing set at 1,099 yuan in China, which is the same price as the standard Studio Buds. It's unclear if they'll be available to purchase in any other countries.

Beats Studio Buds launched in June 2021 and are available in red, black, and white for $149 through Apple's online store. The wireless earbuds feature a compact round design without any "stems" dropping below the ears, active noise cancellation with up to five hours of listening time per charge, hands-free "Hey Siri" support, IPX4-rated sweat and water resistance, Find My support, and a USB-C wired charging case.

Apple is also celebrating the Year of the Tiger with a limited-edition AirTag in Japan. As part of a Japanese New Year promotion, the first 20,000 customers in Japan who order a new iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, or iPhone SE from Apple on January 2 or January 3 will receive the AirTag, which is stamped with a custom-designed tiger emoji.